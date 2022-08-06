MESSAGE FROM PM HON. DICKON MITCHELL ON THE PASSAGE OF TROPICAL WAVE

Fellow Citizens,

Yesterday, we awoke to the damages of a tropical wave, which brought unexpected hurricane force winds to our shores.

Assessments on the extent of the damages continue, however, initial surveys of this exceptional weather event reinforce how vitally important it is that we strengthen our climate resilience mechanisms.

Our hearts go out to everyone who has suffered losses as a result of this adverse weather. Our emergency teams have been in contact with several of the most affected persons and we have provided tarpaulins and other necessary items for short-term protection from the elements. We are also grateful to the neighbours and friends who are pitching in and sacrificing to help those in need right now. This is the true spirit of who we are as a people.

As we progress into the hurricane season, all citizens are asked to remain vigilant and stay tuned to official channels of information.