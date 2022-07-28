Lancer Footwear the official partner of CG United ODI Series – West Indies v India

Friday, 22 July 2022 — PORT-OF-SPAIN, Trinidad – Cricket West Indies (CWI) and Lancer Footwear, a leading footwear brand across India, announced today that Lancer Footwear would be one of the Official Partners of the CG United One Day International (ODI) Series between West Indies and India which started on Friday, 22 July.

The CG United ODI Series features three ODIs on 22, 24 and 27 July. The partnership is Lancer’s first major cricketing partnership, as it looks to establish its brand imprint in India, where cricket is the most watched sport.

As an Official Partner, the brand will be present across the various on-ground assets such as the pitch mat and perimeter boards during the series. India will be captained in the ODI series by opening batter Shikhar Dhawan who is the brand ambassador for Lancer.

Commenting on the association Abhishek Gupta, Director at Lancer Footwear said: “It is an exciting step for Lancer to enter the world of cricket sponsorship, and we see a great synergy between what our brand represents and the exciting cricket we are expecting to see when these two thrilling sides – India and West Indies – clash.”

CWI Commercial Director, Dominic Warne said: “We welcome Lancer as one of the official partners of the CG United ODI Series, and it’s good news to welcome a new cricket partnership and a specialist cricket footwear brand as we know that millions of fans in India and around the world will be watching the Series.”