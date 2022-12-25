Knight and Dean prove too strong for spirited West Indies

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados– England Women took an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match T20 International series against the West Indies Women with a 17-run victory in the third encounter at the Kensington Oval in Barbados.

Despite the loss, West Indies Women’s head coach, Courtney Walsh was pleased with the team’s performance, saying, “The effort we’ve shown in the last two games, in particular this one is very pleasing. It’s also good that we’ve got some youngsters around who are showing the fight. We’re trying to create a different team culture and approach and learning is taking place all the time. It’s a loss in terms of the series but I am pleased with what I am seeing with the bigger picture of what lies ahead for the tri-series and World Cup.”

Another action-packed match-up is expected on Sunday when the teams meet for the fourth contest on this series. West Indies will need to bounce back in their bid to get a victory over the visitors. First ball is 6pm (5pm Jamaica Time).

England Women

157/6 (20 overs)

Sophia Dunkley 44 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Aaliyah Alleyne 2-0-12-1

Heather Knight 43 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Hayley Matthews 4-0-19-1

West Indies Women

140/8 (20 overs)

Rashada Williams 38 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Charlie Dean 4-1-19-4

Hayley Matthews 35 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Sophie Ecclestone 4-0-28-2

Player of the Match: Charlie Dean