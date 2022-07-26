Jamaica Anti-Doping Commission Hearing Regarding John Campbell

July 19, 2022
KINGSTON, JAMAICA – The preliminary hearing for the Jamaica Anti-Doping Commission’s
allegations pertaining to John Campbell was held on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at 10 am and the trial
date set for Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at 10 am.
The trial has since been adjourned until Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at 10am.
John Campbell is being supported by the West Indies Players’ Association (WIPA) and is
represented by Attorneys-at-Law Ms. Ayana Thomas and Mr. Mark-Paul Cowan of Nunes,
Scholefield, DeLeon & Co.