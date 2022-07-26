Jamaica Anti-Doping Commission Hearing Regarding John Campbell

July 19, 2022

KINGSTON, JAMAICA – The preliminary hearing for the Jamaica Anti-Doping Commission’s

allegations pertaining to John Campbell was held on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at 10 am and the trial

date set for Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at 10 am.

The trial has since been adjourned until Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at 10am.

John Campbell is being supported by the West Indies Players’ Association (WIPA) and is

represented by Attorneys-at-Law Ms. Ayana Thomas and Mr. Mark-Paul Cowan of Nunes,

Scholefield, DeLeon & Co.