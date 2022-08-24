Jamaica Anti-Doping Commission Hearing Regarding John Campbell

August 20, 2022: KINGSTON, JAMAICA – The hearing for the Jamaica Anti-Doping Commission’s (JADCO) allegations pertaining to John Campbell was held on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, and Thursday, August 18, 2022.

Evidence was presented by both JADCO and John Campbell’s legal teams. The next steps are geared towards concluding all legal matters.

John Campbell is being supported by the West Indies Players’ Association (WIPA) and is represented by Attorneys-at-Law Ms. Ayana Thomas and Mr. Mark-Paul Cowan of Nunes, Scholefield, DeLeon & Co.