ICC MEN’S T20 WORLD CUP WEST INDIES & USA 2024: CWI AND ICC ON TWO-WEEK INSPECTION OF MATCH VENUES

Representatives from the ICC and CWI delegation carrying out inspections at one of the host venues for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua, on 30 November 2023.

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua – With the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup India 2023 now concluded, the focus turns squarely to the West Indies and the USA, hosts of the ninth edition of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

During the period 30 November to 15 December 2023, a delegation consisting of representatives from the International Cricket Council (ICC) and Cricket West Indies (CWI) are conducting its second inspection of the confirmed World Cup host countries from the Caribbean and host cities in the USA, to be used for the pinnacle event in T20 cricket which will take place in June 2024. The inspection will be a comprehensive assessment of all the host countries and venues for both World Cup and warm-up matches.

This will be the first ICC World Cup to be hosted in the USA and a record 20 teams will be divided into four groups, with 55 matches being played across the competition.

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Tournament Director Fawwaz Baksh said: “The main goal of the assessment is to thoroughly review each host country and work alongside each one to assist them in delivering the best experience for the players and thousands of fans who are expected to attend the tournament. This forms part of our overarching vision to host the biggest Cricket Carnival the world has ever seen and will help to reinforce the region’s status as a premier venue for the staging of world-class sporting events.”

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Head of Operations, Khushiyal Singh added: “Areas that will be assessed include pitch and outfield preparations, practice facilities, players dressing rooms, broadcast and media facilities, IT and security capabilities, hotels and guest houses, areas for fan parks, and other key components that are fundamental to the successful staging of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.”

Once the inspections and assessments are completed, the ICC will compile their findings and communicate any necessary recommendations to CWI and by extension the host countries and match venues. The valuable feedback from these visits will be instrumental in guiding each country and venue on the necessary steps needed to be taken to deliver an exceptional experience for players, spectators and all other stakeholders throughout the duration of the tournament.