ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 ballot applicants to receive notifications today, 16 February

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua – Following the closure of the public ticket ballot for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 on 7 February, which saw almost 5.8 million applications being submitted, successful applicants will be notified via email during the course of today, 16 February.

Fans who were successful in securing tickets will receive an email confirming which game(s) they were successful with,and a secure payment link to complete their purchase. The link will be valid until 11.59pm Atlantic Standard Time on 19 February (10.59pm Eastern Standard Time, 9.59pm Central Standard Time). Tickets with remaining allocations will go on sale 22 February at tickets.t20worldcup.com.

Fans who were unsuccessful in the ballot will receive an email confirming they have

​been unsuccessful in the official T20 World Cup ticket ballot. It is possible

​that further ticket allocations may become available closer to the event.

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Tournament Director Fawwaz Baksh said: “With millions of applications received from around the world, and with some games heavily oversubscribed, we have made every effort to ensure that all applications, regardless from where in the world they came from, were given a fair and equal opportunity to acquire tickets.

“We know that fans are eagerly looking forward to finding out which games they have secured tickets for, and we are in the process of communicating with all applicants. When general tickets go on sale on 22 February, we again expect that tickets are going to go quickly. Fans wanting to be part of this once-in-a-lifetime World Cup experience are encouraged to get their tickets early on the official ticketing website tickets.t20worldcup.com.”

Fans interested in acquiring guaranteed tickets have the opportunity to do so now. These are available through a limited amount of Caribbean Venue Packages which are available at tickets.t20worldcup.com and through travel and hospitality packages.

Cricket West Indies Chief Executive Johnny Grave added: “We have been extremely encouraged by the reach and response to the Public Ticket Ballot. The sheer number of applications is testament to the love and passion people around the world have for the game of Cricket.

“When general tickets go on sale on 22 February, we call on all West Indies Cricket lovers to make sure that they are represented at every game in the Caribbean. This is our party in our special part of the world. Let us make sure that everyone who attends experiences a Carnival of Cricket that reflects the Caribbean’s rich and vibrant identity, and which will be out of this world.”