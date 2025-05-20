Caribbean News

Here’s a detailed checklist outlining common steps or indicators often associated with the gradual slide toward dictatorship:

by admin

Road to Dictatorship Checklist

  1. Erosion of Democratic Institutions
    • Weakening of the judiciary’s independence
    • Undermining free press and censorship
    • Diminishing legislative authority
  2. Consolidation of Power
    • Centralization of executive authority
    • Suppression of political opposition
    • Manipulation or abolition of electoral processes
  3. Erosion of Civil Liberties
    • Restrictions on freedom of speech and assembly
    • Use of surveillance and repression against dissent
    • Targeting of opposition leaders and activists
  4. Use of Propaganda and Disinformation
    • Control of media outlets
    • Promotion of state-approved narrative
    • Discrediting opponents through misinformation
  5. Legal Changes and Emergency Measures
    • Implementation of emergency laws
    • Changing constitutions or legal frameworks to favor the leader
    • Extended or indefinite state of emergency
  6. Suppression of Political Pluralism
    • Banning or suppressing opposition parties
    • Creating favoritism or puppet parties
    • Intimidation and imprisonment of political rivals
  7. Military and Security Apparatus Control
    • Gaining loyalty of military and police forces
    • Use of security forces to quell protests and opposition
    • Deployment of paramilitary groups or militias
  8. Cult of Personality
    • Promotion of leader’s image as the sole savior
    • Use of propaganda to build unchallengeable authority
    • Suppression of criticism that threatens the leader’s image
  9. International Actions
    • Withdrawal from international agreements
    • Ignoring or violating international norms
    • Seeking foreign support or recognition based on power consolidation
  10. Normalization of Repression
    • Routine use of force against civilians
    • Arbitrary arrests and detention
    • Institutionalization of fear and silence

