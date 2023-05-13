Grenadian Sentenced to ten years in a US Jail

Treverson Roberts

Guilty Pedophile Sentenced to 10 Years, No Parole, in U.S. Court in Brooklyn After an Earlier Mere Tap On the Wrist in Grenada

NYC; July 15, 2022 — Treverson Roberts of Carriacou, Grenada, was today sentenced to 10 years in a United States prison, without possibility of parole, for an illicit sex act against a minor, committed in a foreign place, namely Grenada.

Both the mother and the father of the victim in this matter, presented victim’s impact statements to the Judge, in today’s sentencing held in a District Court in Brooklyn, which followed Roberts’ December 13th, 2021 guilty plea regarding the said illicit act.

The crime in question is one which is punishable with a prison term of up to 30 years with no availability of parole.

The victim in this matter, was only five years old when he was violated in a pre-meditated manner, by the United States-based citizen-defendant, while he was on a visit to Grenada. Before delivering his sentence, the Judge heard the pleadings of the perpetrator’s mother and the attorney for the defendant, who asked the Judge to consider that Roberts had never been arrested for any criminal acts before and that he has been in prison awaiting sentencing for almost one year now.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of New York, is being thanked by the parents of the victim of this criminal act, for the manner in which they zealously pursued the delivery of justice in this matter.

This they did in contrast to the inadequate prosecution and a questionable judicial ruling on the same facts of this sexual assault of a minor in Grenada, which yielded a sentence in the form of a fine of $1500.00 XCD, paid to the Government of Grenada and a pittance of $600.00 XCD, delivered to the mother of the child to cover counseling expenses.

Grenadians at home and in the Diaspora are hopeful that the new administration in office would soon take steps to address and reform certain laws, especially in relation to crimes against minors. Many are calling for corrective action with respect to inadequate enforcement and the questionable conduct of certain judges with respect to appropriate sentencing.