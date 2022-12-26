GRENADA’S PRIME MINISTER ATTENDS 22nd ALBA-TCP SUMMIT IN CUBA

December 14, 2022 – Prime Minister, Hon. Dickon Mitchell is in Havana, Cuba attending the 22nd Summit of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of our America – Peoples Trade Treaty (ALBA-TCP).

The meeting will discuss, inter alia, rising global tensions and the commitment to strengthen ALBA-TCP as an instrument of unity, based on the principles of solidarity, social justice, cooperation and economic complementarity.

The Prime Minister is accompanied by Minister for Foreign Affairs, Trade and Export Development, Hon. Joseph Andall; Deputy Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Finance, Ms. Chevanne Britton; and PetroCaribe Chair, Mr. Hassan Hadeed.

Prime Minister Mitchell is scheduled to return on Thursday, December 15, 2022.

Honourable Philip Telesford, Minister for Social & Community Development, Housing and Gender Affairs, has been appointed Acting Prime Minister in the absence of Prime Minister Mitchell.