GRENADA SUPPORTS GUYANA’S ACCESSION TO REGIONAL SECURITY SYSTEM

December 9, 2022 – Prime Minister of Grenada, Hon. Dickon Mitchell, while in Bridgetown, Barbados, on Tuesday, 6th December 2022, on the side lines of the Cuba-CARICOM Summit to recognise the 50th Anniversary of Cuba-CARICOM diplomatic relations, received the accession document from the Cooperative Republic of Guyana to mark Guyana’s accession to the Regional Security System (RSS).

The RSS, an international agreement for the defence and security of the Eastern Caribbean, serves to preserve the peace and stability of the region through the facilitation of collaborative engagements with partner nations and the security sector.

Prime Minister Mitchell welcomed the inclusion of Guyana to the regional grouping, which includes Barbados, Antigua and Barbuda, the Commonwealth of Dominica, Saint Lucia, Grenada, St. Vincent and the Grenadines and St. Kitts and Nevis. The Grenadian leader noted that “Guyana’s accession is in line with the RSS’ plans of expansion into South America and will provide increased opportunities for collaboration and data sharing within the region.”

In addition to strengthening border security and the promotion of functional cooperation, the 40-year-old organisation aids in reducing the impact of environmental and man-made disasters and affords access to training and capacity building in digital forensics and asset recovery, among others, through the RSS Training Institute.