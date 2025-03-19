Grenada National Lottery Authority, not taking chances!!

By Dr. Neals J. Chitan

Despite the very art of guessing and chance-taking encouraged by the National Lottery Authority of Grenada in its daily games, picks and scratches, when it comes to the emotional wellness of their staff and employees, NLA is taking no chances.

Let me commend the newly appointed Acting Human Resource Manager Mrs. Carlisha Phillip for her acute sense of purpose in ensuring the staff and employees of the NLA get the best emotional and psychosocial support needed to do their jobs. With this desire burning in her heart, Mrs. Phillip contacted our office to schedule a series of 5 of our best professional development sessions for the 38 men and women of the NLA and booked our engagement from November 01-16, 2023.

Grouped in 2 batches, the VIP Lounge of the Grenada National Stadium was buzzing with discussions, questions, comments and laughter on Wednesdays and Thursdays as we engaged our copyrighted sessions covering areas like; *Anxiety & Depression, *Team Building, *Understanding the brain processing of males VS females, *Dealing with Team conflict and *Communicating to enhance team mission.

As experts in the social arena, we understand that to get the best results from employees, employers must take an interest in their domestic lives also. And so, to doubly impact their professional and domestic lives, these powerful sessions were designed to give them concepts and strategies to handle the challenges at home and at work.

The 21st century post-pandemic era has dumped an onslaught of psychosocial challenges on our people, driving anxiety attacks, depression and even criminal reactive behavior into an all time high. Our people are groaning under the pressure of these daily emotional and mental triggers that challenge their mental wellness and disrupt their work ethics, and NLA must be highly commended for their proactive approach to employee wellness.

And so, I shout “HATS OFF” to the National Lottery Authority of Grenada for getting its needs assessment right and investing in its people while also earning them a Canadian Social Skill Professional Development Certificate from Motiv-8 For Change International, our Toronto-based Social Skill Agency. I therefore challenge other corporations, statutory bodies and employers in Grenada to follow the NLA and also “Take No Chances” when it come to their employees’ emotional and mental wellness, thus building a better and more conscious nation.