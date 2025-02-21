Grenada National Dish “Oil Down”

Oil Down is indeed the national dish of Grenada, a small island country in the Caribbean. It is a flavorful one-pot dish that is often prepared for special occasions and social gatherings. Oil Down is a hearty combination of breadfruit, salted meat (such as salted beef, salted fish, or salted pork), coconut milk, turmeric, spices, and vegetables. The dish gets its name from the fact that the ingredients are “cooked down” in coconut milk and oil, resulting in a rich and flavorful stew.

Here’s a basic recipe for Oil Down:

Ingredients:

1 large breadfruit (or several small breadfruits), peeled and cut into chunks

1 to 2 pounds of salted meat (salted beef, salted fish, or salted pork), cut into pieces

2 cups coconut milk

1 onion, chopped

2 cloves of garlic, minced

2 tomatoes, chopped

2 to 3 sprigs of thyme

2 to 3 bay leaves

1 hot pepper (optional)

1 tablespoon turmeric powder

Salt and black pepper to taste

Water (as needed)

Instructions:

In a large pot, heat some oil or coconut oil over medium heat. Add the salted meat and sauté until it begins to brown slightly. Add the onions, garlic, tomatoes, thyme, bay leaves, and hot pepper (if using) to the pot. Sauté for a few minutes until the onions become translucent. Add the breadfruit chunks to the pot, followed by the turmeric powder. Stir well to coat the breadfruit with the spices. Pour in the coconut milk, and add enough water to cover the ingredients. Season with salt and black pepper to taste. Bring the mixture to a boil, then reduce the heat to low. Cover the pot and simmer for about 45 minutes to 1 hour, or until the breadfruit is tender and the flavors have melded together. Stir occasionally and add more water if needed to prevent sticking or burning. Once the breadfruit is cooked and the liquid has reduced to a thick, creamy consistency, the Oil Down is ready to be served. Remove the thyme sprigs, bay leaves, and hot pepper before serving.

Oil Down can be enjoyed with a side of fried plantains, avocado, or salad. It is a delicious and comforting dish that represents the flavors and culinary traditions of Grenada.