Grenada defeated Hertfordshire on UK tour

Grenada defeated West Hertfordshire in a 50 over match by 60 runs in their second match on the tour of the United Kingdom.

Winning the toss and batting Grenada amassed 301 all out in 43.1 overs. Grenada recovered from losing four early wickets for 47 runs, after a 40 run partnership between Darron Nedd and Smith Grenada was in trouble at 87 for 5. Donald Mc Donald 55 and Nedd 91 put on a sixth wicket partnership of 116.

Some good lower order batting by Ryan John 39 and Jackson 33 carried Grenada to a healthy 301 all out in 43.1 overs.

Bowling for Hertfordshire Calum Scott took 3 for 32 runs and AD Gosling 2 for 39

Hertfordshire replied with 241 All out (46.5 overs) BA Waring 44, CFB Scott 39 and PA Sivarajah 38.

Haston Jackson 2 for 23, Nickolas Redhead 2 for 25 and Andre Fletcher 2 for 61.

Victory won Grenada by 60 Runs