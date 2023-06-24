Grenada Citizen By Investment (CBI) Program

The Grenada Citizenship by Investment Program (CBI) is a legally established program that allows foreign individuals and their families to obtain Grenadian citizenship in exchange for a significant investment in the country’s economy. The program was launched in 2013 and has become a popular option for high net worth individuals seeking a second citizenship.

The Grenada CBI offers two investment options:

National Transformation Fund (NTF): The NTF is a government-run fund that was established to finance various projects in Grenada, such as infrastructure development, healthcare, education, and tourism. To qualify for citizenship under this option, applicants must make a non-refundable contribution to the NTF. The minimum investment required is $150,000 for a single applicant, $200,000 for a family of up to four members, and an additional $25,000 for each additional family member. Real Estate Investment: Under this option, applicants must invest in approved real estate projects in Grenada. The minimum investment required is $350,000, and the investment must be held for a minimum of three years. Applicants can also resell the property after the mandatory holding period and retain their citizenship.

In addition to the investment, applicants must also pay various fees, including due diligence fees, government processing fees, and legal fees.

Once an application is approved, the applicant and their family members will receive Grenadian citizenship, which grants them visa-free travel to over 140 countries, including the Schengen Area, the United Kingdom, and China. Grenadian citizens also have the right to live and work in Grenada and can apply for a Grenadian passport.

Reasons to visit Grenada:

Grenada, also known as the “Island of Spice,” is a small, picturesque island nation located in the southeastern Caribbean Sea. It is a place of natural beauty, vibrant culture, and warm hospitality that makes it an ideal destination for travelers seeking an authentic Caribbean experience. Here are some reasons why you should visit Grenada.

Stunning Beaches:

Grenada boasts some of the most beautiful beaches in the Caribbean. From the secluded La Sagesse Beach to the popular Grand Anse Beach, visitors can enjoy pristine white sand, crystal-clear waters, and stunning scenery. Rich History and Culture:

Grenada has a rich history and culture that is reflected in its museums, galleries, and cultural events. Visitors can learn about the island’s history at the Grenada National Museum, explore the vibrant art scene at the Art Fabrik Gallery, or immerse themselves in the island’s music and dance at the annual Grenada Spice Mas Carnival. Delicious Food and Spices:

Grenada is known for its delicious cuisine, which is heavily influenced by its African, Indian, and Caribbean heritage. Visitors can indulge in local specialties such as oil-down, a flavorful stew made with breadfruit, salted meat, and spices, or sample the island’s famous spices, including nutmeg, cinnamon, and cloves. Natural Wonders:

Grenada is home to many natural wonders, including the Grand Etang National Park and Forest Reserve, which is home to a beautiful crater lake and a diverse range of flora and fauna. Visitors can also explore the island’s many waterfalls, including the Annandale Falls and the Seven Sisters Falls. Warm Hospitality:

Grenadians are known for their warm hospitality and welcoming nature. Visitors can expect to be greeted with a friendly smile and a warm welcome wherever they go.

In conclusion, Grenada is a beautiful island nation with all year beautiful weather, Grenada is located just north of Trinidad and Tobago and Venezuela. Grenada is rarely affected by hurricanes, the last two major hurricanes to affect the island were Janet on September 22, 1955 and Ivan on September 7, 2004. It is a must-visit destination for anyone seeking an authentic Caribbean experience.