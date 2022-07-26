Goldmedal to be “Powered By” partner for West Indies vs India CG United ODI Series

Thursday, 21 July 2022 — PORT-OF-SPAIN, Trinidad – Goldmedal Electricals, one of India’s leading electrical manufacturing companies, today announced that it has signed a sponsorship agreement for the upcoming CG United One Day International (ODI) series between West Indies and India in Trinidad.

Goldmedal will be associated as the “Powered By” sponsor for the three-match series to be titled the “CG United ODI Series, Powered by Goldmedal”. The series will be played on 22, 24 and 27 July at the historic Queen’s Park Oval.

Through this sponsorship, the Goldmedal brand will have a prominent presence on the ground during all the ODI matches. As part of the partnership, the Goldmedal logo will be promoted on the pitch mat, perimeter boards, on the integrated logo of the series, and the presentation boards. This will be Goldmedal’s second foray into sponsoring a cricket event this year. Goldmedal was also the official Power Partner of the recent India vs Ireland T20I Series held in June.

Commenting on the sponsorship. Kishan Jain, Director, Goldmedal, said “As a cricket-loving nation, we are thrilled to be associated with this ODI series. The Goldmedal brand is about providing amazing experiences – and the way India and West Indies play the game – there’s a lot of amazing moments in store for the audience. We are looking forward to an electrifying series between the two teams and we hope that this is just the beginning of our long association with cricket India.”

Speaking on the association, Cricket West Indies (CWI) CEO Johnny Grave, said: “We’re pleased to welcome Goldmedal as the “Powered by” partner for the CG United ODI Series as they increase their partnerships in cricket, and become one of several new sponsors for the West Indies vs India Series. The West Indies vs India Series is always exciting and highly anticipated around the world featuring two of the world’s most charismatic teams and two incredibly passionate sets of fans.”

The Indian team is led by Shikhar Dhawan while Nicholas Pooran will captain the West Indies. The matches will begin at 9:30am Eastern Caribbean Time/8:30am Jamiaca Time/7pm IST and will be telecast live on FanCode and Doordarshan in India, and ESPN Caribbean in the West Indies.

MATCH SCHEDULE

start at 9:30am (8:30am Jamaica/7pm India)

Friday, 22 July: 1st CG United ODI, powered by Goldmedal – Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad

Sunday, 24 July: 2nd CG United ODI, powered by Goldmedal – Queen’s Park Oval

Wednesday, 27 July: 3rd CG United ODI, powered by Goldmedal – Queen’s Park Oval