Former West Indies Cricketer Clyde Butts killed in Car Accident

Clyde Butts former West Indies Cricketer

Once a formidable off-spinner for the West Indies cricket team, Clyde Butts had left an indelible mark on the sport. However, tragedy struck when news broke that Butts had passed away in a car accident in his homeland of Guyana. He was 66 years old.

Although Butts had only played seven Test matches for the West Indies, his impact extended far beyond his international appearances. With an impressive First Class career that spanned from 1980/81 to 1993/94, he claimed a remarkable 348 wickets in 87 matches. His skill and dedication on the field earned him the respect of his teammates and opponents alike.

In 2004, Butts was given the opportunity to contribute to West Indies cricket in a different capacity. He joined the West Indies selection panel, where he used his vast experience and expertise to identify talented players for the national team. Four years later, he was appointed as the chairman of the selection panel, a position he held for several years.

The news of Clyde Butts’ untimely demise sent shockwaves throughout the cricketing community. Cricket West Indies took to social media to express their heartfelt condolences to Butts’ family and friends, acknowledging the significant contribution he had made to the sport. The loss of a former player and selector of Butts’ caliber left a void in West Indies cricket, and his legacy would forever be remembered.

As the cricketing world mourned the loss of Clyde Butts, his passion for the game and his invaluable contributions would continue to inspire future generations of cricketers in the West Indies and beyond.