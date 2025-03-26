FIVE DAYS UNTIL TICKETS GO ON SALE FOR HISTORIC ICC MEN’S T20 WORLD CUP 2024 

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua — Following the conclusion of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 public ticket ballot which closed on 7 February, tickets with remaining allocations go on sale in just five days, on 22 February, which marks 100 days to the start of the World Cup, from 10 am Antigua Standard Time.

The blockbuster Men’s T20 World Cup event will be held in the West Indies and USA from 1 to 29 June. Tickets start at just US$6 and will be sold on a first come, first served basis at tickets.t20worldcup.com .

A variety of ticket options will be available and accessibly priced. Fans will be able to purchase tickets to single or multiple matches, travel and hospitality packages and limited venue specific packages for matches at Caribbean venues (subject to availability). Whether you are looking to attend a single thrilling match or immerse yourself in the excitement of multiple games, there is a ticket option for you.

There are four types of ticket categories that ensure fans can tailor their World Cup experience. All ticket categories and prices are available here ,

“The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for fans to witness the world’s greatest cricket superstars in action in some of the world’s most inviting Caribbean and US destinations,” said Fawwaz Baksh, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Tournament Director.

“Tickets are going to go fast when general tickets go on sale, so if you want to be part of the action in person, we encourage all fans to secure their tickets as soon as they go on sale and be part of this historic ICC Men’s T20 World Cup celebration. It promises to be out of this world.”