FCC Imposes Stricter Measures against Pirate Radio Operators, Levying Heavy Fines



The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has taken a strong stance against pirate radio operators, imposing new regulations and hefty fines to deter unauthorized broadcasting. Recent actions by the FCC’s Enforcement Bureau have targeted several operators, including Johnny Peralta, Dexter Blake, and Matthew Bowen, who are facing significant penalties for their continued operation of unlicensed radio stations. This article delves into the details of the FCC’s actions and the impact they have on the affected parties.

“La Mia Radio” and Johnny Peralta:

Johnny Peralta, the operator of “La Mia Radio,” finds himself in hot water with the FCC. The unregulated radio operation, which has been running since 2018 on the frequency 105.7 MHz, has drawn the attention of the FCC’s Enforcement Bureau. As a result, Peralta now faces a staggering penalty of $2,316,034 for his persistent violation of FCC regulations. Despite the FCC’s New York Pirate Radio Sweep conducted from 2022 to 2023, it has been confirmed that “La Mia Radio” continues to operate.

“Linkage Radio” and Dexter Blake:

Another pirate radio operator, Dexter Blake, has been targeted by the FCC for his suspected operation of “Linkage Radio” on the frequency 101.7 MHz. The radio station, located in Mount Vernon, Westchester County, adjacent to The Bronx, has been serving the Black Caribbean community. In response to this unauthorized broadcasting, the FCC has proposed a substantial fine of $1.78 million against Blake. This action demonstrates the FCC’s commitment to maintaining regulatory oversight and ensuring compliance within the radio spectrum.

“Triple9HD” and Matthew Bowen:

Matthew Bowen, an alleged pirate radio operator, faces serious consequences for his continued operation of “Triple9HD” in Brooklyn. Broadcasting on the frequency 99.9 MHz, the station has been serving local audiences. The FCC has issued a second fine of $1,780,000 against Bowen, charging him with a total of 89 alleged violations of FCC rules. These penalties emphasize the FCC’s determination to clamp down on unauthorized radio operations and maintain a fair and regulated broadcasting environment.

The latest charges came after two pirates radio operators in Queens were hit with hefty charges in March of 2023.

In closing, the FCC’s recent actions against pirate radio operators, including Johnny Peralta, Dexter Blake, and Matthew Bowen, highlight the commission’s commitment to enforcing regulations and maintaining control over the radio spectrum. By imposing substantial fines and penalties, the FCC aims to discourage unauthorized broadcasting and protect the integrity of licensed radio operations. These measures serve as a reminder to all radio operators to obtain the necessary licenses and comply with FCC regulations to avoid severe consequences.