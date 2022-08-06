CWI Statement: Delayed start time for 2nd Goldmedal T20I Cup match, powered by Kent Water Purifiers

Monday, 1 August 2022 — BASSETERRE, St Kitts – Cricket West Indies (CWI) confirmed there will be a delay in the start of the second match in the Goldmedal T20I Cup, powered by Kent Water Purifiers T20I between West Indies and India to be played at Warner Park in St Kitts, today, 1st August.

Due to circumstances beyond CWI’s control, there have been significant delays in crucial team luggage arriving into St Kitts from Trinidad. As a result, today’s match 2nd Goldmedal T20 Cup match is due to start at 12:30pm (11:30am Jamaica/10pm India). CWI regrets any inconvenience caused to our valued fans, sponsors, broadcast partners and all other stakeholders.

Stadium gates now open at 10.00am. Tickets are available from the stadium box office with mounds/grounds tickets at US$15/EC$40 and seats from US$30/EC$80, or can be purchased directly through Windies Tickets, presented by Mastercard at “tickets.windiestickets.com”.

India lead the five-match Goldmedal T20I Cup, powered by Kent Water Purifiers series 1-0 following their victory by 68 runs last Friday at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad.