CWI President Dr. Kishore Shallow had fruitful meetings in Florida with officials from Broward County and the City of Lauderhill

CWI President Dr Kishore Shallow (left) with Broward County Commissioner Hazelle Roger (centre) and Jeff Miller (right) of Worldwide Sports Enterprise

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua – Broward County Stadium in Florida is ready to host matches in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in June 2024, marking a historic moment as West Indies and the USA present the largest cricket World Cup ever. Cricket West Indies (CWI) President Dr. Kishore Shallow held meetings in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on 6 and 7 November, 2023, to discuss the progress and opportunities surrounding this global calendar event.

While the primary focus of the discussions centred on the forthcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, parallel considerations of future plans were also tabled. This encompasses collaborative efforts to enhance cricket in both the West Indies and the USA. In addition, the prospect of sustaining a partnership with Worldwide Sports Enterprise (WSE) garnered a favorable reception from officials.

President Shallow expressed, “I am heartened by the enthusiasm displayed by key stakeholders in the USA. Broward County and the City of Lauderhill are fully committed, and collective endeavours are underway to ensure the resounding success of this monumental event.”

He also acknowledged the pivotal role played by WSE in realizing this opportunity, commending their critical partnership in fostering cricket’s growth in Broward Count

Broward County Commissioner Hazelle Roger eagerly anticipates hosting the World Cup, stating, “I am excited at the opportunity to showcase Broward excellence and hospitality to the world, as we work towards being World Cup ready! We are eagerly awaiting the announcements of the scheduled games to be played at Broward Central Regional Park.”

Mayor Ken Thurston of the City of Lauderhill echoed similar sentiments, expressing, “The City Of Lauderhill has been envisioning this day for well over two decades. We are honored the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup is coming to the United States and especially to Central Broward Park and Stadium in Lauderhill. We look forward to all the matches and festivities surrounding this spectacular tournament. In addition, we look forward to creating unforgettable memories with the guests, players, families, and friends that will make the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup one of the most memorable of all time.”

In addition to President Shallow, Commissioner Rogers, and Mayor Thurston, participants at the meetings included Jeff Miller from WSE, senior management of Visit Lauderdale, and senior officials from Broward County Parks and Recreation.

In August 2023, a multitude of spectators experienced the climax of a thrilling T20I series at Broward County Stadium, where West Indies emerged triumphant over India. The matches were co-hosted by CWI and WSE.

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 match schedule is expected to be announced in the coming weeks, following the ICC board meetings in India in November 2023.