CWI pays tribute to Raphick Jumadeen, former West Indies spin bowler

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua – Cricket West Indies (CWI) today paid tribute to Raphick Jumadeen, the former West Indies spin bowler who passed away in his homeland Trinidad on Tuesday. He was 75.

As a left-arm spinner, he played 12 Test matches between 1972 and 1979. He took 29 wickets with best figures of 4-72 against Australia at Sabina Park, Jamaica in 1978. He was one of the leading bowlers for Trinidad and Tobago and played 99 first-class matches where he took 347 wickets at an average of 27.9 runs per wicket.

Following retirement from the game he was a coach and selector in Trinidad and was a member of the West Indies senior men’s selection panel.

Dr Kishore Shallow, President of CWI paid tribute.

Dr Shallow said: “Raphick Jumadeen was an outstanding servant of the game and gave his all on and off the field. He was a stand-out performer for Trinidad and Tobago in the Shell Shield and was one of the most successful wicket-takers at the regional level.”

Dr Shallow added: “He returned to serve West Indies cricket as a senior selector. Raphick made an invaluable contribution to the game as a coach in his country, where he played a hand in the development of many young players. He has left behind a legacy of service, commitment, and giving back to the game he loved. CWI extends our condolences to his wife and other family members, loved ones, and the cricket family in Trinidad and Tobago.”

The West Indies team paid respect to Jumadeen by wearing black armbands during the first match of the CG United ODI Series powered by YES BANK against India at Kensington Oval on Thursday.