CWI announces Macron as the new technical partner and official team kit supplier of the West Indies teams

West Indies to unveil new-look jersey for CG United ODI Series vs England

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua – The West Indies Men’s and Women’s teams will be wearing new team jerseys starting from the upcoming Series against England as part of a new technical partnership between Cricket West Indies (CWI) and leading European sportswear company Macron. The home players will be wearing new One Day International (ODI), T20 International (T20) and training kit apparel across the Series, all featuring the West Indies iconic maroon that fans in the Caribbean and around the world love and adore.

Macron, as CWI’s new official technical partner and team kit supplier, is an Italian based sports apparel manufacturer which has been supplying equipment and sportwear from grassroots to elite athletes, sports players and teams for over five decades. The new partnership will see Macron supply team playing and training kits for all home and away Test, ODI and T20I matches and covering all West Indies Men’s and Women’s international teams including ‘A’ Teams, the Academies and age group teams.

The team jerseys feature high performance material that not only support performance but also helps reduce plastic waste and energy consumption. Each jersey is made from a special 100% PET recycled polyester thread that comes from thirteen recycled bottles and requires less energy in the production of the apparel. The new partnership also helps CWI’s desired aim to increase sustainability, reduce plastic waste and reduce energy consumption which is important for the future of Caribbean countries.

The new team kit designs will be unveiled in the build-up to the three-match CG United ODI Series, which bowls off at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on 3 December, and the T20I Series which starts on the 12 December at the Kensington Oval in Barbados.

Macron’s online store will enable fans around the world to purchase the new range playing and training apparel as well as caps, polo shirts and other accessories. Fans in the Caribbean will initially be able to purchase the new range on match day at the four venues hosting the West Indies vs England Series, either through a click and collect service via CWI’s online channels, or at West Indies merchandise stands in each venue. CWI is also working with regional retail partners to stock the new West Indies Macron range. More details on where and how fans can buy the new West Indies kit will be announced in the coming days.

CWI Commercial Director, Dominic Warne stated: “CWI is looking forward to a great technical partnership with Macron as a top-quality sports brand suppling technical apparel to sports teams around the world. We believe the new kit will be loved by fans, players and will also help the environment. The players will enjoy high quality technical apparel to support their high-performance requirements. We know fans will enjoy the new maroon jersey designs which supporters can purchase at all West Indies matches as well as through Macron’s e-commerce store. The team jerseys will also make a positive environmental impact using recycled plastic bottles in their production. We’re looking forward to seeing lots of maroon in the stands and the streets with fans rallying to see West Indies home for Christmas and with the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup coming to the Caribbean and USA in 2024.”

Macron CEO, Gianluca Pavanello said: “Given the history, success and international prestige of West Indies Cricket, we can be particularly proud of this partnership. This further confirms the quality and reliability of the teamwear we supply to the growing number of sports federations who choose to wear the Macron Hero on their chest. We are committed to designing and producing game sets and technical garments that express the history, symbols and identity of West Indies Cricket.”

Further information will be announced on windiescricket.com and CWI’s social channels using the ‘windiescricket’ handle.

FULL MATCH SCHEDULE (with start times)

3 December: 1st CG United ODI at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua – 9:30am

6 December: 2nd CG United ODI at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua – 1:30pm

9 December: 3rd CG United at Kensington Oval, Barbados – 1:30pm

12 December: 1st T20I at Kensington Oval, Barbados – 6pm

14 December: 2nd T20I at Grenada National Stadium, Grenada – 1:30pm

16 December: 3rd T20I at Grenada National Stadium, Grenada – 1:30pm

19 December: 4th T20I at Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad – 4pm

21 December: 5th T20I at Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad – 4pm