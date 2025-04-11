Cricket West Indies Applauds Saint Kitts and Nevis Government’s Commitment to Cricket Infrastructure Development

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua- Cricket West Indies (CWI) commends the proactive efforts undertaken by the Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis to bolster cricket infrastructure within the region. President Dr. Kishore Shallow commended the efforts by the Government and the St. Kitts Cricket Association to develop Conaree Cricket Ground, marking a considerable step towards enhancing regional cricket facilities and fostering the sport’s growth.

President Shallow echoed the importance of governments investing in cricket infrastructure, stating, “Cricket West Indies is impressed with the developments and prospects of Conaree Cricket Ground, which has enabled Saint Kitts & Nevis to host regional matches and tournaments. It is imperative that governments recognize the significance of infrastructure in the development of cricket and the broader sporting community. Minister Duggins’ efforts ought to be commended for his efforts in this regard.”



The development of facilities and hosting of regional cricket align seamlessly with the vision outlined by Minister of Sports, Hon. Samal Duggins, who emphasized the importance of sports development as a cornerstone of the nation’s youth empowerment agenda. Minister Duggins highlighted cricket’s significance in the region and the promising opportunities it presents for the youth of Saint Kitts and Nevis.

“At the heart of our nation’s vision for youth empowerment and sporting excellence lies a profound commitment to sports development. Sports development stands as a key aspect of the Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis’ Sustainable Island State agenda, offering invaluable avenues for our youth to progress in personal development, bolstering their self-esteem, fostering international exposure, and honing essential team-building skills among other essential life skills. With cricket being one of the leading sports in our region, the increasing opportunity within this sport holds immense promise for our young people. The introduction of these tournaments signals a gateway to deeper collaboration and partnership between CWI and Saint Kitts and Nevis,” Minister Duggins remarked.



CWI looks forward to working closely with the Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis in realizing the shared vision of enhancing cricket facilities and promoting the sport’s development across the region.

President Shallow further reiterated Cricket West Indies’ commitment to collaborating with Saint Kitts and Nevis to elevate the standard of cricket facilities and nurture the development of players within the nation.

“We are dedicated to fostering a strong partnership with Saint Kitts and Nevis, not only to enhance the infrastructure for cricket but also to support the development of talented players. Cricket West Indies will continue to work closely with Leeward Islands Cricket Board and the two national cricket bodies in the twin-island federation to further improve the standard of facilities and provide the necessary resources for the development of their players,” President Shallow affirmed.



So far this year, Saint Kitts and Nevis has hosted the West Indies Championship (the Men’s first-class tournament) and the ongoing CG United Women’s Super 50 Cup. The women will follow the Super 50 Cup with the CWI T20 Blaze. Saint Kitts and Nevis is also home to the CPL franchise, St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots.