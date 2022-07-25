CONGRATS – WORLD CHAMPS

EUGENE, OREGON – JULY 23: Gold medalist Anderson Peters of Team Grenada poses during the medal ceremony for the Men’s Javelin Final on day nine of the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 at Hayward Field on July 23, 2022 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images for World Athletics)

Political Leader Dr. the Right. Honourable. Keith Mitchell, the executive and entire membership of the New National Party (NNP) extend congratulations to Ambassador Kirani James, CBE, and Mr. Anderson Peters on their magnificent performances and earning gold and silver medals at the World Championships being held at Hayward Field, Oregon, United States of America (USA).

Grenada’s Ace 400M Runner Kirani James

Kirani’s impressive time of 44.48 and winning a silver medal have earned him a solid spot in the athletics hall of fame as one of the most successful athletes in modern history. He has now won gold, silver, and bronze in the 400 meters at the Olympics and two World Championships. James has carried the enthusiasm and hope of the whole nation and continues to deliver impressive performances despite the odds. Kirani’s strength, tenacity, determination, and resilience are exceptional. Throughout his career, he has been indefatigable in overcoming personal and medical adversities. His demeanor of not showing conceit in victory and despair in defeat is a model for all athletes locally, regionally, and internationally.

Anderson Peters became the second man in the history of javelin competitions to defend his World Athletics Championships crown successfully. Peters finished with the gold medal in Eugene on Sunday, throwing more than 90m as many as three times with a winning throw of 90.54m. Although he failed to make the final at the Tokyo Olympics, Peters remained sensational in 2022, throwing over 90m on four occasions, including his personal best throw of 93.07 in Doha in May. We do not doubt that he will be ready to win gold at the next Olympics.

The party also wishes to salute the hard work and determination of Mr. Lindon Victor. He finished fifth in the Men’s Decathlon at the World Athletics Championship in Oregon on Sunday. The Decathlon is an endurance 10-event contest covering multiple disciplines over two days. Lindon completed all of these events with enduring strength, and for this, we hold him in high esteem.

All three athletes continue to represent Grenada with the highest distinction on the international stage, and for this, our hearts remain filled with pride and adoration. The NNP remains committed to supporting the advancement of young Grenadian sportsmen and women in achieving their fullest potential.