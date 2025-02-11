Combined Campuses and Colleges squad named for CG United Super50 Cup

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua – Shane Dowrich, the experienced wicket-keeper/batsman, has been named to captain the Combined Campuses and Colleges in the upcoming CG United Super50 Cup. Dowrich is one of two Test players in the 14-member squad. The other is fast bowler Chemar Holder.

The squad also includes two members of the West Indies Rising Stars Under-19 team which recently toured Sri Lanka. They are Jordan Johnson, the left-handed batsman and Isai Thorne, the strongly-built fast bowler. The team was announced on Friday following a preparation and selection camp at the Sir Frank Worrell Cricket Grounds of the University of the West Indies Sport and Physical Education Centre (UWI SPEC) at the St. Augustine Campus.

Head Coach Floyd Reifer gave an assessment of the team’s preparation for the region’s premier List A 50-over tournament which will feature a new eight-team league format followed by Semi-Finals and Finals to determine the 2023 CG United Super50 Cup Champions.

“We had a really good camp at UWI SPEC and the players all look ready for the tournament. Last year it was good to be back, and we are happy to be here once again this year in the regional tournament,” Reifer said.

“What we want to do is to start planting the seed, so they can blossom. I know the brand of cricket we want to develop in West Indies cricket so we looked to inculcate that in our preparations and when we take to the field.”

The 50-over tournament will officially bowl off in Trinidad on the morning of Tuesday 17 October with the opening match between home side Trinidad & Tobago Red Force and the CCC at the Queen’s Park Oval (QPO) at 9am (8am Jamaica). Also on Tuesday, theGuyana Harpy Eagles will face the Windward Islands Volcanoes at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy (BLCA) in the first televised match at 1pm (12 noon Jamaica).

The Tournament will feature 31 matches to be played at three venues: the BLCA, the QPO and UWI SPEC – with the final on Saturday 11 November under lights.

FULL SQUAD

Shane Dowrich (captain)

Kadeem Alleyne

Jediah Blades

Romario Greaves

Chemar Holder

Johann Jeremiah

Jordan Johnson

Kirstan Kallicharan

Abhijai Mansingh

Shaqkere Parris

Akshaya Persad

Shatrughan Rambaran

Demario Richards

Isai Thorne

Team Management Unit

Floyd Reifer (Head Coach)

Pedro Collins (Assistant Coach)

Keno Mason (Assistant Coach)

Ryerson Bhagoo (Team Manager)

Kelly Coonjah (Physiotherapist)

Candace Joseph (Strength and Conditioning Coach)

Avenesh Seetaram (Analyst)