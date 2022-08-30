Caribbean Radio Pioneer Passed

David Elcock Pioneer Broadcaster

Legendary Radio and Television Broadcaster David Elcock know as Dave died earlier today in New York where he resided.

Dave Elcock was a pioneer who hosted the morning show on NBS 610 radio in Trinidad and Tobago for many years from 1970’s to early 1990″s. His program was listened by thousands in Trinidad and Tobago, Grenada and other neighboring islands.

Dave was a guest on Spiceislander.com/DeeVee final live Labor Day Broadcast from Eastern Parkway in Brooklyn, New York.

We extend our condolence to his family.