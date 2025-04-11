Caribbean Extravaganza at Livingword Seventh-Day Adventist Church in Brooklyn

On a vibrant Saturday evening, the Livingword Seventh-Day Adventist Church in Brooklyn hosted a delightful Caribbean Extravaganza, showcasing the rich culinary traditions of the Caribbean, South, and Central America. The event drew a crowd of approximately 200 attendees, all eager to celebrate their heritage through food, music, and community spirit.

The exposition featured an array of delectable dishes from several countries, including Barbados, Costa Rica, Grenada, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, as well as Trinidad and Tobago. Attendees were treated to a festive display of colors as many participants dressed in the vibrant hues of their home nations, adding to the celebratory atmosphere.

Signature dishes highlighted during the event included Grenada’s national dish, oil down, which is a savory mixture of provisions and meat cooked in coconut milk. Trinidad’s famous buss up shut, a flaky flatbread, caught the attention of many, while Jamaica’s iconic rice and peas paired perfectly with tender curry goat. Barbados delighted guests with its scrumptious salt fish cakes, a beloved local delicacy.

In addition to the culinary offerings, the event was enriched by lively Caribbean music that filled the air, creating an infectious energy that encouraged attendees to dance and join in the festivities. Traditional games and activities further engaged participants, fostering a sense of camaraderie and connection among the community.

The Caribbean Extravaganza at Livingword Church not only celebrated the diverse flavors of the region but also strengthened community bonds and provided a platform for cultural expression. It served as a reminder of the rich heritage that the Caribbean diaspora brings to Brooklyn and the importance of coming together to share in the joy of food, music, and fellowship.

As the event concluded, many expressed their gratitude for the opportunity to connect with their roots and share their culinary traditions with others. The Livingword Seventh-Day Adventist Church’s Caribbean Extravaganza was truly a feast for the senses and a testament to the vibrant culture and unity within the community.

By T.L. Neckles