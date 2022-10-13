Career best T20I bowling figures for Matthews but New Zealand take 2-1 series lead

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua- New Zealand secured a 5-wicket victory in the third T20 International against the West Indies Women to take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.

Hayley Matthews produced a magical spell with her off-spin to have the visitors tottering on 20/4 after 5.5 overs, finishing with career-best figures of 4-1-12-4, but the White Ferns fought back for a series leading victory.

Matthews said, “The pressure was on from the time we went out to bowl. I was focusing on hitting my areas, put my plans in and execute. Thankfully the wicket favoured spinners today. We didn’t have enough runs on the road and it’s something we have to seriously look at going into the last two T20Is. We need to have one of main batters batting deeper and accumulate more singles and better running between the wicket, especially through the middle overs.”

The teams return to the same venue on Wednesday October 5 for the fourth T20I. First ball is at 10:00am Eastern Caribbean/9:00am Jamaica Time.

Fans can now purchase tickets for any of the matches at tickets.windiestickets.com , the official Windies Tickets service presented by Mastercard. For all matches, adults can purchase general admission tickets online at US$5, with free admission for children under the age of 16 when accompanied by a paying adult. Seniors benefit from half price tickets. The stadium ticket office will open on the day of the rescheduled first CG United ODI with printed tickets available for EC$15/US$5. ​

All eight matches will be streamed live in the Caribbean on ESPN Caribbean’s “ESPN Play” app and will be available around the world with some of CWI’s broadcast partners and on the Windies Cricket YouTube channel. Live ball-by-ball scoring will also be available on the ​ www.windiescricket.com Match Centre.

West Indies Women 93/9 (20 overs)

Hayley Matthews 30 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Fran Jonas 4-1-16-3

Shabika Gajnabi 19 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Suzie Bates 3-0-5-2

New Zealand Women 94/5 (18.4 overs)

Maddy Green 49 not out ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Hayley Matthews 4-1-12-4

Lauren Down 15 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Afy Fletcher 4-0-12-1

Player of the Match: Maddy Green

Full Scorecard here

FULL MATCH SCHEDULE

All matches will be played at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium

CG United ODI Series

Monday 19 September: 1 st CG United ODI, 9:30am Eastern Caribbean/8:30am Jamaica Time – New Zealand won by 5 runs via DLS method

CG United ODI, 9:30am Eastern Caribbean/8:30am Jamaica Time – Thursday 22 September: 2 nd CG United ODI, 9:30am Eastern Caribbean/8:30am Jamaica Time – New Zealand won by 2 wickets

CG United ODI, 9:30am Eastern Caribbean/8:30am Jamaica Time – Sunday 25 September: 3rd CG United ODI, 9:30am Eastern Caribbean/8:30am Jamaica Time – West Indies won by 4 wickets

T20I Series