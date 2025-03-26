BLAST OFF FOR ICC MEN’S T20 WORLD CUP AS 100 DAYS TO GO CELEBRATED IN HOST LOCATIONS

Fans celebrated 100 days to go to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup with tickets going on general sale as the ‘out of this world’ campaign was launched with larger-than-life cricket balls landing in the nine host locations including in Times Square in New York City and in Bridgetown in Barbados.

Cricket stars Dwayne Bravo and Liam Plunkett took centre stage hitting sixes in New York’s Times Square with local fans and players ahead of the biggest cricket carnival ever. Chris Gayle was in attendance in Freedom Park in Barbados with a spectacle of colour and music, as a street parade in Bridgetown celebrated the biggest T20 World Cup ever.

A number of other spectacular events took place in Dallas, Miami, Guyana, Trinidad and Tobago, Antigua and Barbuda, Saint Vincent and The Grenadines with sporting talent present and fans enjoying cricketing activities. The launch also signified the start of general ticket sales for the event which begins on 1 June where hosts USA face Canada in Dallas in a repeat of the first ever international cricket match in 1844.

Tickets are available at tickets.t20worldcup.com

Dwayne Bravo said: “I think the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup is going to be an incredible event and here in New York for the first time you are going to have the greatest players competing against each other. It’s going to create history. It’s about time that cricket made its mark here in the USA and people here now can look forward to seeing their favourite players and can experience it first-hand.

“The fact that it’s co-hosted between the US and the West Indies is good for cricket. It’s fantastic for our region in the Caribbean to be able to show the world that we are able host events as big as the World Cup. We are also happy that we are able to contribute to the growth of the development of cricket in the USA.”

Chris Gayle said: “We have some fantastic entertainers within the sport and you’re going to see them live in the West Indies and USA this year at the T20 World Cup. You’re going to see the likes of Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, David Warner, Glenn Maxwell, youngster Yashavsi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shaheen Afridi – the list goes on! It’s going to be a cracking, entertaining event.”