Australia Women seal series win with 8-wicket victory in 3rd ODI

MELBOURNE, Australia- West Indies Women suffered an 8-wicket defeat to Australia in the 3rd One Day International at Junction Oval, which gave Australia a 2-0 series win in the three-match series, after the second game was abandoned due to rain.

The West Indies Women were sent in to bat first and they struggled against a disciplined Australian bowling attack, failing to post a challenging total. Wicketkeeper/batter Rashada Williams once again led the team with the bat as she top-scored with a patient 23 off 71 deliveries. Skipper Hayley Matthews was next best with 23 off 17 falling for the second time in series to Kim Garth. Cherry-Ann Fraser provided some late hope at the end of the innings with 19 off 34 deliveries, which included a mighty 6. Annabel Sutherland was the pick of the Australian bowlers, finishing with figures of 4-0-23-3, followed by Tahlia McGrath with 3.4-0-10-2.

In their run-chase, skipper Alyssa Healy ensured her team got their quickly, with a 27-ball 32. Ellyse Perry and Beth Mooney were at the crease when victory was achieved in 15.3 over, on 29 and 11 respectively.

This tour was always viewed as a challenging one for the West Indies Women, aimed to exposing the younger brigade to conditions starkly different from the Caribbean and to compete against the top-ranked side in the world. The main goal was learning and adapting, and in that sense, there were takeaways.

Despite the setbacks in the ODI series, the T20I series had previously highlighted the raw talent and potential the West Indies Women possess. They showed their ability to not only compete but also snatch a world-record win the 2nd T20I against the best in the business.

In the post-match presentation, captain Hayley Matthews reflected on the ODI series. She said, “I think for us we definitely got to find a way for more of our batters to chip in. It’s disappointing for many of us, especially throughout the ODI series not being able to get totals on the board. However, we recognize the calibre of the opposition and knew the challenges of this tour. But reflecting upon our performances, we believe we can and should do better.”

The road ahead for the West Indies Women is an exciting one, with away series lined up against Pakistan and Sri Lanka in 2024, but the team’s eyes are firmly set on the upcoming ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in Bangladesh next September-October.

While the tour’s results may not have been in their favour, the lessons learned will undoubtedly serve as a building block for the future. The journey to the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup will be one to watch, with the West Indies Women looking to bounce back stronger.

Match Schedule and Results

1 October: 1st T20I at North Sydney Oval, Sydney – Australia won by 8 wickets

2 October: 2nd T20I at North Sydney Oval, Sydney – West Indies won by 7 wickets

5 October: 3rd T20I at Allan Border Field, Brisbane – Australia won by 47 runs

8 October: 1st ODI at Allan Border Field, Brisbane – Australia won by 8 wickets

12 October: 2nd ODI at Junction Oval, Melbourne – 10:05am local time (7:05pm October 11 Eastern Caribbean/6:05pm Jamaica)- Match abandoned

14 October: 3rd ODI at Junction Oval, Melbourne – 10:05am local time (7:05pm October 13 Eastern Caribbean/6:05pm Jamaica)- Australia won by 8 wickets