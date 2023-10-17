Andre Fletcher to Lead Windwards In Super 50

Once again, the stage was set for the highly anticipated CWI Super 50 championship in Trinidad and Tobago, and the Windward Islands cricket selectors had made their decision. The 14-man squad was unveiled, stirring up a mix of excitement and disappointment among cricket enthusiasts.

Leading the batting line-up would be the talented Trinidadian opener, Jeremy Solozano, known for his elegant stroke play and unwavering concentration at the crease. Joining him are two promising players from Barbados, Shamar Springer and Tevyn Walcott, who had shown great potential in recent matches.

However, the announcement held a surprise for some fans, as Johann Jeremiah and Preston McSween found themselves left out of the squad. Speculation quickly spread as to the reason behind McSween’s absence, with the selectors providing no official clarification. Jeremiah who in the recently completed Windward Islands Super 50 Championship was the most successful opening batsman and second overall in the batting with 179 runs at an average of 44.75 was left out for Trinidadian Solozano.

Taking charge of the team as captain is seasoned campaigner, Andre Fletcher, whose experience and leadership qualities were highly regarded by his peers. Alongside him, the squad boasted a formidable lineup, featuring Alick Athanaze, Sunil Ambris, Johnson Charles, Darel Cyrus, Kenneth Dember, Shadrack Descarte, Larry Edward, Kavem Hodge, Ryan John, Shermon Lewis, Jeremy Solozano, Shahar Stringer, and Tevyn Walcott.

Coach Keon Peters will be in charge of the team through their journey in the championship, a respected figure in Windward Islands cricket, with Lindon James offering his expertise as an assistant coach.

As the countdown to the CWI Super 50 championship began, the selected players geared up to showcase their skills, determination, and teamwork on the field. They are aware of the weight of expectations resting upon their shoulders, not only from the selectors but also from the passionate cricket fans across the Windward Islands.

The stage is set, and the Windward Islands squad is ready to battle it out against their rivals. The CWI Super 50 championship promised to be a thrilling contest, filled with fiery spells, breathtaking catches, and high-scoring innings. All eyes were now on the Windward Islands team as they prepares to embark on their quest for cricketing glory.