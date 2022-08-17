Anderson Peters speaks out

Hello Everyone

Phew…! The past few days have been a rollercoaster for me – from being excited to

return home after two great competitions, to being quickly ripped of such

excitement replaced with pain and discomfort.

I know that you’re all concerned about my well-being, so please, know that I’m

feeling better than I was in the immediate aftermath, but it will be a long

road to full recovery.

Whilst I’m concerned about my well-being, I do ask for your positive thoughts to my

brother, Kiddon Peters, who also suffered from this dehumanizing act. It’s a

very challenging time for us as a family; however, by God’s grace we know that

things will get better.

On my behalf and that of my family, I say thank you to all citizens of Grenada,

all persons near and far who have expressed your deep concerns since this

occurrence. To all organizations, clubs and fraternities, thank you. Thank you

for standing with me during this difficult time.

To everyone who lent a hand and even risked their own safety on the night of the

incident, thank you for all that you did. I especially thank my parents and

family, my coach, my bank family, my club and my sports family for the

outpouring of support.

Thank you for praying, sending well wishes and for reaching out in many ways to

provide support. My family and I appreciate all of this and in some sense, this

energizes us to be hopeful for better days to come.

Anderson Peters