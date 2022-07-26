Anderson Peters Retains World Championship Gold

Grenada’s Anderson Peters defeated Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra to retain his world javelin title on Saturday. Peters who was leading throughout finished with his final throw of 90.54 meters.

The 24 year old Peters dominated the event being the only athlete to hit the 90m-mark, doing so three times.

India’s Chopra threw a best of 88.13m to finish second while the Czech Republic’s Jakub Vadlejch, who won silver in Tokyo, took bronze with of 88.09m.

“Most of the throwers prefer the wind from behind but today we had a head wind,” Peters said. “So it was a bit challenging today but I pulled it off. To defend the title is not an easy task. I had to push myself.

“The last attempt, I already knew I was a champion but I was working on my technique in every throw and I finally got it through.”