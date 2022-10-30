All eight squads unveiled as excitement builds for CG United Super50 2022

ST JOHN’S, Antigua – Cricket West Indies (CWI) today confirmed the players who will compete in the CG United Super50 Cup, after all eight teams finalised their squads. The 50-over tournament will bowl off in Antigua on Saturday 29 October with a match between the Leeward Islands Hurricanes and the West Indies Academy at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium (SVRS).

Defending champions Trinidad & Tobago Red Force open their campaign on 31 October against Combined Campuses & Colleges (CCC) at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy (BLCA). The final will be played on Saturday 19 November at the SVRS. The other two venues for the tournament are the Coolidge Cricket Ground (CCG) in Antigua; along with the Queen’s Park Oval (QPO) in Trinidad.

Johnny Grave, CEO of CWI said: “The countdown is on for the start of the CG United Super50 2022 and there is great anticipation across the whole region ahead of Saturday’s opening contest. We are delighted to confirm all the squad lists for what promises to be an exciting three weeks of competition. Fans will be delighted to see some of their favourite players in action once again as they go head-to-head in a bid to capture CG United Sir Clive Lloyd Trophy.”

The eight teams have been drawn in two groups of four, with Zone A featuring defending champions and hosts Trinidad and Tobago Red Force, Guyana Harpy Eagles, Windward Islands Volcanoes, and Combined Campuses and Colleges. Zone B will be played in Antigua and will feature Leeward Islands Hurricanes, Barbados Pride, Jamaica Scorpions, and West Indies Academy.

The eight captains are: Nicholas Pooran (Trinidad and Tobago Red Force), Leon Johnson (Guyana Harpy Eagles), Denesh Ramdin (Combined Campuses and Colleges), Andre Fletcher (Windward Islands Volcanoes), Shai Hope (Barbados Pride), Rovman Powell (Jamaica Scorpions), Nyeem Young (West Indies Academy) and Jahmar Hamilton (Leeward Islands Hurricanes).

Due to the returning contingent from the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, CWI allowed for larger squads from the originally stipulated 14 players. However, this is only be applicable for the period prior to the departure of the West Indies Test team on 8 November when the teams must revert to 14 players only.

Fans in the region can watch the matches live from the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium on ESPN Caribbean. Overseas broadcast partners for the are ESPN+ (USA), BT Sport (UK & Ireland) and FanCode (India). Additionally, LIVE ball-by-ball scoring for all 27 CG United Super50 Cup matches will be available on the www.windiescricket.com match centre.

FULL SQUADS

ZONE A (Trinidad)

Combined Campuses and Colleges: Denesh Ramdin (Captain), Matthew Forde (Vice Captain), Amari Goodridge, Abhijai Mansingh, Demario Richards, Isaiah Ali, Jonathan Drakes, Kirstan Kallicharan, Michail Powell, Nathan Edward, Navin Bidaisee, Odain McCatty, Romario Greaves, Zavier Burton.

Guyana Harpy Eagles: Leon Johnson (Captain), Veerasammy Permaul (Vice Captain), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Tevin Imlach, Shimron Hetmyer, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Quentin Sampson, Clinton Pestano, Gudakesh Motie, Anthony Bramble, Nial Smith, Kevin Sinclair, Kemol Savoury.

Trinidad and Tobago Red Force: Nicholas Pooran (Captain), Sunil Narine (Vice Captain), Joshua Da Silva, Evin Lewis, Akeal Hosein, Anderson Phillip, Darren Bravo, Imran Khan, Jason Mohammed, Jayden Seales, Jeremy Solozano, Jyd Goolie, Khary Pierre, Kjorn Ottley, Mark Deyal, Shannon Gabriel, Terrance Hinds, Yannic Cariah.

Windward Islands Volcanoes: Andre Fletcher (Captain), Alick Athanaze (Vice Captain), Johann Jeremiah, Kavem Hodge, Keron Cottoy, Sunil Ambris, Ryan John, Larry Edward, Kenneth Dember, Shermon Lewis, Preston McSween, Darel Cyrus, Justin Greaves, Tevyn Walcott, Johnson Charles, Obed McCoy.

ZONE B (Antigua)

Barbados Pride: Shai Hope (Captain), Camarie Boyce, Kraigg Brathwaite, Jonathan Carter, Roston Chase, Akeem Jordan, Nicholas Kirton, Javed Leacock, Jair McAllister, Zachary McCaskie, Roshon Primus, Ramon Simmonds, Shamar Springer, Jomel Warrican.

Jamaica Scorpions: Rovman Powell (Captain), Jermaine Blackwood (Vice Captain), Chadwick Walton, Aldaine Thomas, Brandon King, Marquino Mindley, Nicholson Gordon, Jamie Merchant, Alwyn Williams, Nkrumah Bonner, Dennis Bulli, Andre McCarthy, Jeavor Royal, Pete Salmon, Odean Smith, Sheldon Cottrell.

Leeward Islands Hurricanes: Jahmar Hamilton (Captain), Rahkeem Cornwall (Vice Captain) Devon Thomas, Kieran Powell, Colin Archibald, Terance Warde, Jeremiah Louis, Keacy Carty, Ross Powell, Kofi James, Damion Williams, Sheeno Berridge, Hayden Walsh jr., Karima Gore.

West Indies Academy: Nyeem Young (Captain), Kirk McKenzie, Kevlon Anderson, Ashmead Nedd, Ackeem Auguste, Teddy Bishop, McKenny Clarke, Johann Layne, Kevin Wickham, Carlon Bowen-Tuckett, Joshua Bishop, Keagan Simmons, Joshua James, Leonardo Julien, Kelvin Pitman.