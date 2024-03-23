Dwain Gill Resigns as President of Grenada Cricket Association

Dwain Gill

ST. GEORGE’S, March 7, 2024 –The Grenada Cricket Association (GCA) informs that Mr. Dwain Gill, President of the Grenada Cricket Association will resign from his position effective March 7, 2024.

In his notice to the Board, the President indicated that he is stepping aside due to his professional obligations, duties as President of the Windward Islands Cricket Board and family commitments. These would not allow for him to devote the necessary time to be effective in his role with the GCA.

Mr. Gill informed that now is the right time to depart since he has witnessed significant progress and growth among the cricket administrators and is proud of what was achieved together over the years and is confident that the Association can continue build after his departure.

The Board in accepting the resignation thanked the President for his service and leadership which has been invaluable to the growth and development of Cricket in Grenada and looks forward to his continued service to the cause of cricket in his capacity as President of the Windward Island Cricket Board and Director of Cricket West Indies.