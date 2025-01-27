CWI commences recruitment for a new Director of Cricket

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua – Cricket West Indies (CWI) has commenced the recruitment process for a new Director of Cricket, as the role will become vacant at the end of June when Jimmy Adams contract expires. Adams, who played 54 Tests and 127 One-Day Internationals for the West Indies, has been in the role since January 2017.

Johnny Grave, CWI CEO stated, “We are extremely grateful for the leadership and contribution that Jimmy has made over the past six and half years. He has overhauled our High-Performance structure, especially with respect to Coach Education & Development, Sport Science & Medicine and most recently with the launch of our Academy based at the Coolidge Cricket Ground (CCG) in Antigua. I have no doubt that Jimmy will continue to contribute to the game, particularly West Indies Cricket.”

Dr. Kishore Shallow, CWI President added, “Jimmy has always served West Indies Cricket with passion and distinction. His composed demeanor and professionalism have inspired many positive outcomes over the years. One of his legacies would definitely be the commencement of a coaching revolution in the region. On behalf of the CWI Board, we wish him a favorable future path.”

Jimmy Adams stated “It’s been an honor to have been involved in the ongoing evolution of CWI. I have had the privilege of working with some amazing people across the organisation and am grateful for all the support they gave me over the past six plus years. I wish everyone all the best going forward especially in light of the various challenges that exist both regionally and globally.”

Under the leadership of Jimmy Adams as Director of Cricket, CWI has: