Why FIFA Should Move the 2026 World Cup Out of the United States

Visa bans, ICE enforcement, and a climate of fear threaten the world’s biggest sporting event

The FIFA World Cup is supposed to be a celebration of humanity at its best—nations coming together, cultures mixing freely, and fans traveling across borders to share in the joy of the beautiful game. But with the 2026 tournament scheduled to take place largely in the United States, that vision is colliding with a harsh reality: the U.S. government’s escalating visa restrictions and aggressive immigration enforcement now pose a direct threat to the safety, dignity, and participation of millions of fans.

Recent developments make one thing clear: the United States is no longer a reliable or welcoming host for a global event of this scale.

Sweeping Visa Suspensions Are Locking Out Entire Nations

In January 2026, the U.S. State Department suspended visa processing for 75 countries, including major football nations like Brazil, Colombia, Egypt, Russia, and others. Another report notes that at least 15 countries already qualified for the World Cup may see their fans unable to attend because of the suspension.

This is unprecedented in World Cup history.

The consequences are severe:

Fans from affected countries cannot obtain visas at all.

Families of players, journalists, and support staff face uncertainty.

Stadiums risk being filled with empty seats—not because fans don’t want to come, but because they are barred from entering.

The U.S. government has defended the policy as part of an immigration “vetting review,” but critics warn it undermines the inclusive spirit of the tournament.

ICE May Conduct Raids at Stadiums and Fan Zones

In December 2025, the head of the White House World Cup task force openly stated that ICE could target fans inside or around stadiums during the tournament. This includes raids, detentions, and deportations.

This is not speculation—it is official policy under consideration.

What this means for fans:

Anyone with a visa issue, paperwork delay, or even a minor administrative error could be detained.

Immigrant communities in host cities—New York, Miami, Los Angeles, Houston—would face heightened fear and surveillance.

Fans from countries under U.S. visa bans or long wait times may be “swept up” in enforcement operations.

No World Cup in history has ever been held under the threat of immigration raids.

The U.S. Cannot Guarantee Safety or Equal Treatment

The U.S. government claims the tournament will be “the biggest, safest and most extraordinary” in history. But the facts contradict this:

The U.S. is simultaneously promoting the World Cup as welcoming while tightening migration rules.

Fans from targeted countries—including Iran, Haiti, and several African nations—face bans or severe restrictions.

Even if athletes receive exemptions, their supporters do not.

This creates a two‑tier system:

elite players get in, ordinary fans get punished.

The World Cup Is About Unity—Not Fear and Exclusion

A global tournament cannot thrive in a country where:

Fans fear being detained at the stadium gates.

Visa policies exclude entire continents.

Immigration enforcement overshadows celebration.

Host cities brace for raids instead of festivities.

The World Cup is not just a sporting event—it is a cultural gathering that depends on openness, mobility, and trust. The United States, under current policies, cannot provide that environment.

FIFA Has a Responsibility to Protect Fans and the Integrity of the Tournament

FIFA has moved tournaments before due to instability, safety concerns, or political conditions. The situation in the U.S. now meets that threshold:

Mass visa suspensions affecting dozens of participating nations.

Publicly announced ICE enforcement at stadiums.

Contradictory government messaging that promises hospitality while enforcing exclusion.

Risk of empty stadiums, muted atmospheres, and global embarrassment.

If FIFA’s mission is truly to promote global unity through football, then relocating the tournament—or shifting more matches to Mexico and Canada—may be the only responsible option.

In conclusion: The World Cup Deserves Better

The world’s biggest sporting event cannot be held in a climate of fear. Fans should not have to choose between supporting their national team and risking detention. Nations should not be punished for political reasons unrelated to sport. And the World Cup should not be overshadowed by immigration crackdowns and discriminatory visa policies.

Moving the tournament from the United States is not just a logistical decision—it is a moral one.