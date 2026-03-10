DPM’s two-lane approach to fixing “healthcare crisis’’

Democratic People’s Movement (DPM) leader, MP Peter David, has challenged the Grenada government’s handling of healthcare, revealing that tens of millions of dollars in approved health budgets remain unspent while clinics lack basic supplies and families suffer.

“People ask me, ‘Peter, are you against the new hospital’? Of course, not. I’m against pretending the future isn’t planned by the present,’’ David stated. “Healthcare has to run on two lanes at the same time—what we do now and what we build for later.’’

David exposed a troubling pattern of fiscal mismanagement, pointing to EC$64 million in unspent healthcare funds last year, and EC$16 million left unused this year.

“When a clinic closes or runs out of oxygen, families pay the price. That is not a resource problem. That is a priority problem,’’ he emphasized in a podcast.

The DPM leader, and parliamentary representative for the Town of St George, outlined immediate, actionable solutions for “Lane One’’— addressing today’s current crisis. “Stock clinics with essential medicine now,’’ he urged.

“The money was approved. EC$64 million went unspent last year. Use it. Keep medical stations operational with oxygen and basic supplies.’’

David’s comprehensive plan includes deploying mobile health units to rural communities, and expanding telemedicine services so patients don’t have to travel for specialist consultations.

Most critically, he added, is reviving the government nursing school with scholarships tied to service commitments. “You train here, you serve here,’’ explained David, a former Grenada Foreign Affairs Minister.

For “Lane Two’’—building the future—David advocates completing groundwork for National Health Insurance to ensure income doesn’t determine access to care; modernizing health clinics; and, integrating mental health into primary care.

“Here’s the point: these two lanes do not compete. They reinforce each other,’’ said David. “But, instead, the government cuts the health budget, leaves EC$64 million unspent, and promises a hospital with no public cost, no timeline, no financing plan.’’

What’s needed is a health system that works for all the people of Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique, said David.

“Healthcare that works means running care in your parish today and a stronger system for your children tomorrow,’’ he said. “That is solving problems, not making promises. First, we question why today keeps losing to tomorrow. Then, we organize healthcare into two lanes. Finally, we move forward together.’’