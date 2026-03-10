Longtime NNP Supporter Brian McQueen joins DPM

Brian McQueen, a seasoned and prominent political activist resident in St. David, is bringing his experience to the Democratic People’s Movement (DPM), confident that The Movement is able to solve the problems confronting Grenada.

“I have supported one of Grenada’s major parties for over 40 years, so I understand what is happening,’’ said McQueen, who has officially joined DPM.

McQueen, who previously supported the New National Party (NNP), is a former personal assistant to ex-government minister Oliver Joseph, a two-time Member of Parliament for St. David.

Joseph also has been an executive member of the NNP, serving as party chairman.

McQueen’s membership of DPM was announced after weeks of traveling throughout Grenada, engaging with communities and observing the growing momentum behind The Movement.

McQueen, explaining his decision to join the DPM, said he was compelled by what he witnessed on the ground.

“For the past couple of weeks I’ve been traveling, already supporting, giving my wholehearted support to The Movement, because I recognize that this movement really has the solution for this country,’’ said McQueen. “The Movement is bringing a new change. It’s been a breath of fresh air for this country. We need to see things happen in a different way.’’

Grenadians ought to reflect seriously on the future, McQueen advised.

“My brothers and sisters,’’ he asked, “what kind of life do you want to see for our young children in the next 15, in the next 20 years? Are you satisfied with how things are going these days?’’

McQueen is expected to be one of the delegates attending DPM’s first-ever Congress, March 22, 10 a.m., at the Grenada Trade Centre.

A morning closed door session of the Congress will be followed by a public session, open to all Grenadians, beginning at 2 p.m.

McQueen’s decision to leave behind four decades of NNP allegiance underscores the growing conviction among experienced political figures that Grenada is ready for a new direction — one rooted in integrity, community, and meaningful change.