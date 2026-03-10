A Meeting That Missed the Moment: CARICOM Leaders Sit With Washington While Cuba Stands Alone

When the Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago and the President of Guyana met with the President of the United States, the headlines framed it as “regional diplomacy.” But many across the Caribbean are asking a deeper question: diplomacy for whom? And at what cost to Caribbean unity, sovereignty, and long‑standing principles.

Because before flying to Washington, did these leaders sit with Cuba—the Caribbean nation most under pressure, most isolated, and most vulnerable to U.S. hostility? Did they consult the one country whose fate could reshape the entire region?

For many Caribbean people, the answer feels like a painful no.

CARICOM Was Built on Collective Strength—Not Selective Engagement

CARICOM was never meant to be a club of convenience. It was designed as a shield—small nations standing together so none could be picked off or pressured alone.

Historically, that meant:

Coordinated foreign policy

Mutual defense of sovereignty

Solidarity with Cuba, especially when the U.S. tightened its grip

A commitment to non‑alignment and regional independence

So when two major CARICOM leaders meet the U.S. president without first building a unified Caribbean position—including Cuba—many see it as a break from the region’s founding principles.

Cuba Has Stood With the Caribbean for Decades

Whether one agrees with Cuba’s internal politics or not, the Caribbean knows the truth of its contributions:

Thousands of doctors sent across the region

Medical scholarships for Caribbean students

Disaster relief after hurricanes

Technical support in health, sports, and education

Cuba has been a consistent partner—even when it had little to give.

Yet today, as Cuba faces severe shortages, economic strangulation, and the threat of deeper confrontation with the United States, CARICOM’s response has been muted.

A Meeting With Washington While Cuba Faces Pressure Sends a Message

To many Caribbean observers, the optics are troubling:

The U.S. issues travel advisories against Caribbean states

The U.S. suspends immigrant visas for Caribbean nationals

The U.S. pressures the region on migration and security

The U.S. maintains a decades‑long embargo on Cuba

And yet, CARICOM leaders rush to Washington without first strengthening ties with Havana.

Some see this as a strategic misstep. Others call it a sellout that risks dividing CARICOM into “insiders” and “outsiders,” “favored” and “ignored,” “aligned” and “isolated.”

What Caribbean People Are Asking

Across the region, citizens are raising questions:

Why wasn’t Cuba consulted before meeting the U.S.?

Why is CARICOM silent while Cuba faces escalating pressure?

Why do Caribbean leaders accept U.S. demands but not defend regional partners?

Why meet the U.S. president before building a unified CARICOM position?

These questions aren’t anti‑American—they are pro‑Caribbean.

A Region Cannot Claim Unity While Leaving One Member Exposed

Cuba is not a formal CARICOM member, but it has been a pillar of Caribbean cooperation for decades. To ignore Cuba at a moment of crisis is to weaken the moral foundation of the region.

If CARICOM leaders want to preserve unity, they must:

Engage Cuba directly

Build a collective regional stance

Resist divide‑and‑rule diplomacy

Defend the principle of non‑interference

Ensure no Caribbean nation stands alone under pressure

The Caribbean Deserves Leadership Rooted in Courage, Not Fear

Some believe Caribbean leaders are intimidated by the “big power up north.” Others argue they are trying to avoid confrontation. But the region has faced powerful nations before—and survived by standing together.

If the Caribbean wants to avoid fragmentation, it must return to its core values:

Solidarity

Sovereignty

Mutual respect

Collective action

Because unity is not built in Washington. It is built in the Caribbean—among Caribbean nations—starting with those who need support the most.