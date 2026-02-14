A New Chapter in Grenadian Politics: The Unification of Dr. Keith Mitchell and Michael Baptiste

In a surprising turn of events within Grenada’s political landscape, former Prime Minister Dr. Keith Mitchell and former Agriculture Minister Michael Baptiste have put aside years of political tension to unite under the New National Party (NNP). This unexpected alliance comes in the wake of serious allegations and a history of conflict between the two figures, highlighting the complexities of Grenadian politics.

The roots of their discord trace back to accusations exchanged over financial mismanagement involving funds from the Japanese government. Dr. Mitchell, during his tenure, accused Baptiste of neglecting to deposit substantial funding into the national treasury, alleging that Baptiste kept the money for personal expenses. Baptiste countered Mitchell’s claims by asserting that the funds were rightfully intended for his operational costs as a minister, setting the stage for a public feud between the two political veterans.

As tensions escalated, Baptiste leveled accusations of his own against Mitchell, branding him as corrupt. He pointed to the millions of dollars allocated for a call center initiative led by Mitchell’s family members, which ultimately collapsed, resulting in significant financial losses. Such accusations not only tarnished Mitchell’s reputation but also raised critical questions about the management of government contracts and accountability.

Further complicating the narrative, Baptiste highlighted Mitchell’s dealings with international investors like EJ Miller and Eric Resteiner, who allegedly received access to local bank funds but failed to launch promised projects. Instead, they reportedly vanished with the money, leaving the Grenadian government to cover financial shortfalls. These allegations painted a picture of a government infrastructure riddled with potential corruption, making Baptiste’s criticisms resonate deeply with the public.

Despite their tumultuous relationship and the serious charges exchanged, the dynamic in Grenada’s political arena has shifted significantly. In a remarkable development, both Mitchell and Baptiste have reunited within the NNP, aiming to challenge the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) led by Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell. This collaboration signifies not only a strategic political maneuver but also an acknowledgment of a shared goal to reclaim power amidst ongoing governance challenges.

Their unification has sparked discussions across Grenada, as citizens reflect on the implications of their past confrontations and the potential for future governance. The alliance raises questions about political integrity, with constituents eager to see if this renewed partnership can effectively address the pressing issues facing the nation.

As the NNP prepares to campaign against the NDC, Grenadians will be watching closely to determine whether the experience and insights that both Mitchell and Baptiste bring can translate into effective leadership. The political landscape is now more dynamic than ever, as former rivals join forces, highlighting the complexities and often unpredictable nature of Grenadian politics.

The collaboration between Dr. Keith Mitchell and Michael Baptiste marks a significant moment in Grenada’s political history. As they set their sights on the electoral horizon, both leaders will need to address the concerns of their constituents while proving their commitment to transparent and accountable governance. The coming months will undoubtedly be pivotal in reshaping the future of Grenadian politics.