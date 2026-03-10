Dr. Bert Brathwaite joins DPM – Happy with ‘visionary leadership’

Dr. Bert Brathwaite, a respected medical doctor and longstanding member and supporter of the New National Party (NNP), has officially joined the Democratic People’s Movement (DPM).

According to Brathwaite, he was drawn to the DPM because he sees “the embryo, the embryonic form, of a political party that reflects the kind of visionary leadership Grenada needs at this time’’.

“I am happy with what I’ve seen so far — the groundwork, the ideas, and most importantly, the integrity of those leading it,’’ Brathwaite said, in formally announcing his membership of the Movement.

He made the disclosure last Sunday in an exclusive interview on The Bubb Report that’s hosted by US-based Grenadian journalist and college communications instructor, Dr. Kellon Bubb.

Brathwaite expressed confidence in the leadership role of MP Peter David in steering the DPM.

“Mr. David has been unfairly portrayed in some quarters, but when you examine his record, you’ll find no suggestions of corruption. He has always acted with principle and intellect. Under a Peter David–led administration, Grenada can expect one of the cleanest periods of governance we have seen,’’ Brathwaite said.

The medical doctor, who specializes in gastroenterology, lauded David’s ability to unite people across political divides. “He brings the temperament and experience to lead a government that is inclusive — one that could finally move beyond the politics of colour and bitterness that have set us back,’’ said Brathwaite, who also underscored the urgency of renewal in Grenadian politics.

“We need leadership that can spur national development, embrace digital transformation, and inspire civic participation again. I see that potential in the DPM,’’ Brathwaite emphasized.