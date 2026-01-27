When Power Turns Illogical: The U.S. Demands Caribbean Openness While Closing Its Own Doors

By TL Neckles

Across the Caribbean, people are watching a troubling contradiction unfold in U.S. immigration policy. Washington pressures small island states to accept deportees, absorb third‑country migrants, and expand processing capacity—yet at the same time blocks Caribbean nationals from entering the United States and issues sweeping travel warnings about the region.

For a region that has always valued sovereignty, dignity, and mutual respect, the message feels less like diplomacy and more like coercion.

Caribbean Nations Are Told to “Do More”

The U.S. has repeatedly urged Caribbean governments to:

Accept deported nationals at accelerated rates

Take in third‑country migrants who passed through their territory

Expand detention and processing facilities

Strengthen border enforcement to reduce U.S. migration pressure

This is happening while many Caribbean states are already stretched by climate shocks, economic recovery, and limited public resources.

Yet Caribbean Citizens Face Closed Doors

At the same time, the U.S. has imposed broad restrictions affecting multiple Caribbean countries:

Visa processing delays and suspensions

Heightened scrutiny for student, work, and family visas

Travel warnings that paint entire nations as unsafe

Policies that make it harder for Caribbean families to reunite

These measures undermine the very mobility that has long been central to Caribbean life—education abroad, seasonal work, family ties, and cultural exchange.

Travel Warnings Add Insult to Injury

When the U.S. issues travel warnings about Caribbean countries while simultaneously demanding that those same countries accept deportees and migrants, the contradiction becomes glaring.

The message sounds like:

“Your citizens are too risky to enter our country.”

“But you must accept everyone we send you.”

“And you must maintain stability despite the strain.”

For small states, this is not a partnership of equals.

A Region That Values Sovereignty

Caribbean nations have long defended principles of:

Non‑interference

Respect for sovereignty

Peaceful diplomacy

Fairness in international relations

From the Non‑Aligned Movement to CARICOM’s consistent calls for dialogue over confrontation, the region has always resisted being treated as a pawn in someone else’s geopolitical game.

Policies that demand openness from the Caribbean while closing U.S. borders violate these principles.

What the Caribbean Sees

From Kingston to Castries, from Port of Spain to Bridgetown, the region sees:

A major power acting with double standards

Pressure without partnership

Demands without reciprocity

Policies that destabilize rather than support

Caribbean leaders and citizens alike are asking whether such contradictory behavior reflects coherent governance—or something far less stable.

A Call for Respect and Consistency

The Caribbean is not asking for special treatment. It is asking for:

Fairness

Mutual respect

Consistent policy

Dialogue instead of dictates

Small states deserve the dignity of being treated as partners, not dumping grounds. And Caribbean people deserve the right to mobility without being stigmatized or scapegoated.