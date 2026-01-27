When Power Turns Illogical: The U.S. Demands Caribbean Openness While Closing Its Own Doors

By TL Neckles
Across the Caribbean, people are watching a troubling contradiction unfold in U.S. immigration policy. Washington pressures small island states to accept deportees, absorb third‑country migrants, and expand processing capacity—yet at the same time blocks Caribbean nationals from entering the United States and issues sweeping travel warnings about the region.
For a region that has always valued sovereignty, dignity, and mutual respect, the message feels less like diplomacy and more like coercion.
Caribbean Nations Are Told to “Do More”
The U.S. has repeatedly urged Caribbean governments to:
- Accept deported nationals at accelerated rates
- Take in third‑country migrants who passed through their territory
- Expand detention and processing facilities
- Strengthen border enforcement to reduce U.S. migration pressure
This is happening while many Caribbean states are already stretched by climate shocks, economic recovery, and limited public resources.
Yet Caribbean Citizens Face Closed Doors
At the same time, the U.S. has imposed broad restrictions affecting multiple Caribbean countries:
- Visa processing delays and suspensions
- Heightened scrutiny for student, work, and family visas
- Travel warnings that paint entire nations as unsafe
- Policies that make it harder for Caribbean families to reunite
These measures undermine the very mobility that has long been central to Caribbean life—education abroad, seasonal work, family ties, and cultural exchange.
Travel Warnings Add Insult to Injury
When the U.S. issues travel warnings about Caribbean countries while simultaneously demanding that those same countries accept deportees and migrants, the contradiction becomes glaring.
The message sounds like:
- “Your citizens are too risky to enter our country.”
- “But you must accept everyone we send you.”
- “And you must maintain stability despite the strain.”
For small states, this is not a partnership of equals.
A Region That Values Sovereignty
Caribbean nations have long defended principles of:
- Non‑interference
- Respect for sovereignty
- Peaceful diplomacy
- Fairness in international relations
From the Non‑Aligned Movement to CARICOM’s consistent calls for dialogue over confrontation, the region has always resisted being treated as a pawn in someone else’s geopolitical game.
Policies that demand openness from the Caribbean while closing U.S. borders violate these principles.
What the Caribbean Sees
From Kingston to Castries, from Port of Spain to Bridgetown, the region sees:
- A major power acting with double standards
- Pressure without partnership
- Demands without reciprocity
- Policies that destabilize rather than support
Caribbean leaders and citizens alike are asking whether such contradictory behavior reflects coherent governance—or something far less stable.
A Call for Respect and Consistency
The Caribbean is not asking for special treatment. It is asking for:
- Fairness
- Mutual respect
- Consistent policy
- Dialogue instead of dictates
Small states deserve the dignity of being treated as partners, not dumping grounds. And Caribbean people deserve the right to mobility without being stigmatized or scapegoated.