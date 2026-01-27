The Missing Fight: What Did the Opposition Leader Do to Save the Hope Campus?

One of the most uncomfortable questions surrounding the collapse of the UWI Hope Campus is this: What did the current Leader of the Opposition, Emmalin Pierre, do—if anything—to defend a project located squarely in her own constituency?

The Hope Campus was not a distant national initiative. It was a once‑in‑a‑generation development poised to transform St. Andrew, create jobs, expand educational access, and rebalance decades of uneven development. As the parliamentary representative for the area, Pierre was uniquely positioned to champion the project, rally public support, and pressure her own government to continue what the NDC had started.

Yet critics argue that no visible, public, or forceful effort was made to save the campus once the NNP took office in 2013.

Silence at a Critical Moment

When the new administration quietly sidelined the project, there was no major public campaign, no constituency‑wide mobilization, no parliamentary push, and no sustained advocacy from the representative whose constituents stood to benefit most.

Observers note that:

No public statements were issued demanding the project’s continuation.

No constituency meetings were held to update residents or organize support.

No parliamentary motions or questions were raised to hold the government accountable.

No negotiations were initiated with UWI to keep the project alive.

For a project of such magnitude, the absence of visible advocacy remains a point of frustration for many in St. Andrew.

The Shadow of Political Rivalry

The situation was further complicated by what many describe as personal and political tensions between former Prime Minister Keith Mitchell and key figures in the NDC who had negotiated the campus. According to this view, the project became collateral damage in a long‑running political feud.

Instead of rising above those divisions, critics argue that the NNP administration allowed personal differences to override national interest — and that the constituency representative did not challenge this approach.

Whether out of political loyalty, internal party dynamics, or strategic calculation, the result was the same: the Hope Campus died without a fight from the very person elected to defend the interests of St. Andrew.

A Constituency Still Waiting

Today, the Hope site stands as a reminder of what could have been — and a symbol of the leadership vacuum that allowed a transformative opportunity to slip away.

Residents continue to ask:

Why wasn’t the project defended?

Why wasn’t the representative more vocal?

Why was St. Andrew left without the development it was promised?

These questions linger because the answers were never given.