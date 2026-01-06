If Washington Can Send Billions Abroad, Why Should States Keep Waiting for Their Own Money?

By TL Neckles

The Growing Fracture Between Washington and the States

Across the United States, a quiet but unmistakable frustration is hardening into something more serious. Governors, mayors, and ordinary taxpayers are asking a question that once lived only on the fringes of political debate but now feels increasingly mainstream:

Why should states continue sending enormous sums of tax revenue to Washington when Washington seems unwilling — or unable — to send that money back?

This isn’t a theoretical complaint. It’s a lived reality for states waiting on infrastructure funds, disaster relief, housing support, transportation grants, and social‑service dollars that are routinely delayed, reduced, or entangled in political bargaining. Meanwhile, Americans watch the federal government mobilize tens of billions of dollars for foreign governments with astonishing speed and minimal debate.

The contrast is jarring. And for many, it’s infuriating.

Recent reporting shows the Trump administration working to double U.S. financial support to Argentina — a package totaling $40 billion in credit lines and private‑sector financing. At the same time, Republicans erupted over $45 million sent to Afghanistan amid concerns that aid intended for civilians could be diverted to the Taliban through the country’s central bank. And U.S. assistance to Israel continues at levels that dwarf many domestic programs.

None of this foreign spending is inherently illegitimate. But the juxtaposition is impossible to ignore: Washington can find billions for foreign governments, but struggles to fund basic needs at home.

This is the tension fueling a renewed push for states to keep more of their federal tax dollars — or, in some proposals, to keep them entirely.

And whether one agrees with that idea or not, the frustration behind it is real, widespread, and growing.

II. The Federal Government’s Spending Priorities Are Out of Sync With Public Needs

Foreign aid is not new. It has been a bipartisan feature of U.S. policy for decades. But what is new is the scale of domestic need — and the perception that Washington is not meeting it.

Across the country:

Bridges are collapsing or structurally deficient.

Schools are overcrowded and underfunded.

Hospitals in rural areas are closing.

Public transit systems are decades behind global standards.

Housing shortages are pushing families into homelessness.

Disaster‑stricken communities wait months or years for relief.

These are not abstract problems. They are daily realities for millions of Americans.

Yet when states request federal support, they are often told to wait. To be patient. To understand that “the process takes time.”

But when foreign governments request assistance, Washington moves with breathtaking speed.

The message this sends — intentionally or not — is unmistakable:

Domestic needs are negotiable. International spending is automatic.

This is the perception driving the current backlash. And it is not limited to any one political party. Democrats, Republicans, and independents alike are asking why their tax dollars seem more available for foreign governments than for their own communities.

III. The Case for States Keeping Their Tax Dollars

The argument for allowing states to retain more of their federal tax revenue rests on several core ideas.

Local Control Means Local Accountability

States understand their own needs better than Washington ever will. They know which roads need repair, which hospitals need expansion, which schools need modernization. They don’t need a federal agency — or a political negotiation — to tell them when a project is worthy of investment.

If states kept more of their tax dollars, they could:

Build infrastructure without waiting for federal approval

Respond to emergencies without bureaucratic delays

Invest in education, healthcare, and housing based on local priorities

Reduce the political leverage Washington holds over state budgets

In short, they could govern themselves more effectively.

Federal Bureaucracy Slows Everything Down

Even when federal funds are approved, they often take months or years to reach the states. The process is slow, cumbersome, and riddled with red tape.

States argue that if they kept more of their own money, they could bypass this bureaucracy entirely.

Taxpayers Deserve to See Their Money at Work

Many Americans feel disconnected from federal spending. They pay taxes, but they don’t see the benefits. They see foreign governments receiving billions while their own communities struggle.

Allowing states to keep more of their tax dollars would make spending more visible, more tangible, and more accountable.

Washington Should Not Use Funding as a Political Weapon

Federal funding is often tied to political conditions. States that align with the administration’s priorities may receive more support; those that don’t may face delays or reductions.

This dynamic undermines the principle of equal treatment under the law.

If states kept more of their own money, Washington would lose this leverage — and states would gain more autonomy.

IV. The Counterargument: Why Some Oppose State‑Level Fiscal Autonomy

To be fair, there are legitimate concerns about decentralizing federal tax revenue.

National Programs Require National Pooling

Social Security, Medicare, defense, and disaster relief rely on collective funding. If states kept their tax dollars, these programs could be weakened.

Wealthy States Would Thrive; Poorer States Could Suffer

States with large tax bases — like California, New York, and Texas — would flourish. States with smaller economies might struggle to fund basic services.

National Standards Could Erode

Federal funding often comes with requirements that ensure minimum standards for education, healthcare, and infrastructure. Without federal oversight, these standards could vary widely.

Fragmentation Could Undermine National Unity

A system where states keep their tax dollars could lead to a patchwork of policies, priorities, and outcomes — potentially weakening the sense of national cohesion.

These concerns deserve serious consideration. But they do not erase the core frustration driving the debate.

V. The Real Issue: Washington’s Priorities Are Misaligned With Public Needs

The heart of the matter is not whether foreign aid is good or bad. It’s whether Washington is meeting the needs of its own citizens.

And for many Americans, the answer is increasingly “no.”

When the federal government can mobilize $40 billion for Argentina but cannot reliably fund domestic infrastructure, the problem is not capacity — it’s priorities.

When Washington can send millions to Afghanistan despite concerns about diversion to the Taliban, but cannot fund affordable housing at home, the issue is not resources — it’s choices.

When foreign governments receive swift, decisive support while American communities wait months or years for relief, the message is clear:

Washington is out of touch with the people it is supposed to serve.

This is why the idea of states keeping their tax dollars resonates so strongly. It is not about rejecting national unity. It is about demanding national accountability.

VI. The Political Establishment Underestimates the Public’s Frustration

For decades, political leaders have assumed that Americans would accept the status quo. That they would tolerate delays, bureaucracy, and political gamesmanship. That they would not question why their tax dollars are used the way they are.

But that assumption is collapsing.

Across the political spectrum, Americans are demanding answers:

Why are foreign governments prioritized over domestic needs?

Why does Washington move faster for international crises than for American communities?

Why should states send billions to Washington if Washington won’t reinvest in them?

These questions are not going away. In fact, they are becoming more urgent.

VII. The Path Forward: Accountability, Transparency, and Reform

Whether or not states ultimately keep more of their tax dollars, the federal government must confront the underlying issue: Americans feel neglected.

To rebuild trust, Washington must:

Prioritize Domestic Needs

Foreign aid should not come at the expense of American communities. Domestic investment must come first.

Increase Transparency

Taxpayers deserve to know where their money goes — and why.

Reduce Bureaucratic Delays

Federal funds should reach states quickly and efficiently.

Stop Using Funding as a Political Weapon

States should not be punished or rewarded based on political alignment.

Reevaluate Foreign Spending

Foreign aid should be strategic, accountable, and secondary to domestic needs.

VIII. Conclusion: Washington Must Earn the Right to Manage the Nation’s Money

The debate over whether states should keep their tax dollars is ultimately a debate about trust.

Do Americans trust Washington to use their money wisely?

Do they trust the federal government to prioritize their needs?

Do they trust that their tax dollars will come back to their communities?

Right now, many do not.

If Washington wants to maintain control over the nation’s tax revenue, it must prove that it can meet the nation’s needs. It must demonstrate that domestic priorities come first. It must show that it values American communities as much as it values foreign governments.

If it cannot — or will not — then the calls for states to keep their tax dollars will only grow louder.

And frankly, Washington will have no one to blame but itself.