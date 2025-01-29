ICC Released 2024 T20 World Cup Schedule

A total of three venues in the USA and six in the Caribbean will be used for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 as the groups and fixtures for the ninth edition of the 20-over showcase were confirmed on Friday, January 5.
Ten of the 20 teams will play their first match of the 29-day tournament in the USA, with 16 contests to be held in Lauderhill, Dallas and New York and the blockbuster clash between India and Pakistan scheduled for the new Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Long Island on 9 June.
Forty-one matches will be played in the Caribbean across six different islands, with semi-finals in Trinidad and Tobago and Guyana and the title decider scheduled to be played in Barbados on 29 June.
The tournament will commence on 1 June with co-hosts USA taking on neighbours Canada, while fellow hosts the West Indies will play Papua New Guinea in Guyana on the second day of group play.
The event is split up into four groups consisting of five teams, with the top two sides from each group then progressing to the Super Eight phase of the tournament ahead of the knockout semi-finals and final.
Joining co-hosts USA in Group A are arch-rivals India and Pakistan, as well as Canada in their first appearance at the event as well as the European side Ireland.
Group B consists of the last two winners of the Men’s T20 World Cup in England and Australia, with the pair to take on Namibia, Scotland and Oman.
The West Indies are placed into Group C alongside New Zealand, Afghanistan, Uganda and Papua New Guinea, while Group D sees South Africa, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Netherlands and Nepal fixtured against each other.
Full fixtures for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024
Sat, 1 June 2024 – USA v CANADA, Dallas
Sun, 2 June 2024 – WEST INDIES v PAPUA NEW GUINEA, Guyana
Sun, 2 June 2024 – NAMIBIA v OMAN, Barbados
Mon, 3 June 2024 – SL v SOUTH AFRICA, New York
Mon, 3 June 2024 – AFGHANISTAN v UGANDA, Guyana
Tue, 4 June 2024 – ENGLAND v SCOTLAND, Barbados
Tue, 4 June 2024 – NETHERLANDS v NEPAL, Dallas
Wed, 5 June 2024 – INDIA v IRELAND, New York
Wed, 5 June 2024 – PAPUA NEW GUINEA v UGANDA, Guyana
Wed, 5 June 2024 – AUSTRALIA v OMAN, Barbados
Thur, 6 June 2024 – USA v PAKISTAN, Dallas
Thur, 6 June 2024 – NAMIBIA v SCOTLAND, Barbados
Fri, 7 June 2024 – CANADA v IRELAND, New York
Fri, 7 June 2024 – NEW ZEALAND v AFGHANISTAN, Guyana
Fri, 7 June 2024 – SRI LANKA v BANGLADESH, Dallas
Sat, 8 June 2024 – NETHERLANDS v SOUTH AFRICA, New York
Sat, 8 June 2024 – AUSTRALIA v ENGLAND, Barbados
Sat, 8 June 2024 – WEST INDIES v UGANDA, Guyana
Sun, 9 June 2024 – INDIA v PAKISTAN, New York
Sun, 9 June 2024 – OMAN v SCOTLAND, Antigua
Mon, 10 June 2024 – SOUTH AFRICA v BANGLADESH, New York
Tue, 11 June 2024 – PAKISTAN v CANADA, New York
Tue, 11 June 2024 – SRI LANKA v NEPAL, Florida
Tue, 11 June 2024 – AUSTRALIA v NAMIBIA, Antigua
Wed, 12 June 2024 – USA v INDIA, New York
Wed, 12 June 2024 – WEST INDIES v NEW ZEALAND, Trinidad
Thur, 13 June 2024 – ENGLAND v OMAN, Antigua
Thur, 13 June 2024 – BANGLADESH v NETHERLANDS, St. Vincent
Thur, 13 June 2024 – AFGHANISTAN v PAPUA NEW GUINEA, Trinidad
Fri, 14 June 2024 – USA v IRELAND, Florida
Fri, 14 June 2024 – SOUTH AFRICA v NEPAL, St. Vincent
Fri, 14 June 2024 – NEW ZEALAND v UGANDA, Trinidad
Sat, 15 June 2024 – INDIA v CANADA, Florida
Sat, 15 June 2024 – NAMIBIA v ENGLAND, Antigua
Sat, 15 June 2024 – AUSTRALIA v SCOTLAND, St. Lucia
Sun, 16 June 2024 – PAKISTAN v IRELAND, Florida
Sun, 16 June 2024 – BANGLADESH v NEPAL, St. Vincent
Sun, 16 June 2024 – SRI LANKA v NETHERLANDS, St. Lucia
Mon, 17 June 2024 – NEW ZEALAND v PAPUA NEW GUINEA, Trinidad
Mon, 17 June 2024 – WEST INDIES v AFGHANISTAN, St. Lucia
Wed, 19 June 2024 – A2 v D1, Antigua
Wed, 19 June 2024 – B1 v C2, St. Lucia
Thur, 20 June 2024 – C1 v A1, Barbados
Thur, 20 June 2024 – B2 v D2, Antigua
Fri, 21 June 2024 – B1 v D1, St. Lucia
Fri, 21 June 2024 – A2 v C2, Barbados
Sat, 22 June 2024 – A1 v D2, Antigua
Sat, 22 June 2024 – C1 v B2, St. Vincent
Sun, 23 June 2024 – A2 v B1, Barbados
Sun, 23 June 2024 – C2 v D1, Antigua
Mon, 24 June 2024 – B2 v A1, St. Lucia
Mon, 24 June 2024 – C1 v D2, St. Vincent
Wed, 26 June 2024 – Semi 1, Guyana
Thur, 27 June 2024 – Semi 2, Trinidad
Sat, 29 June 2024 – Final, Barbados