ICC Released 2024 T20 World Cup Schedule

A total of three venues in the USA and six in the Caribbean will be used for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 as the groups and fixtures for the ninth edition of the 20-over showcase were confirmed on Friday, January 5.

Ten of the 20 teams will play their first match of the 29-day tournament in the USA, with 16 contests to be held in Lauderhill, Dallas and New York and the blockbuster clash between India and Pakistan scheduled for the new Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Long Island on 9 June.

Forty-one matches will be played in the Caribbean across six different islands, with semi-finals in Trinidad and Tobago and Guyana and the title decider scheduled to be played in Barbados on 29 June.

The tournament will commence on 1 June with co-hosts USA taking on neighbours Canada, while fellow hosts the West Indies will play Papua New Guinea in Guyana on the second day of group play.

The event is split up into four groups consisting of five teams, with the top two sides from each group then progressing to the Super Eight phase of the tournament ahead of the knockout semi-finals and final.

Joining co-hosts USA in Group A are arch-rivals India and Pakistan, as well as Canada in their first appearance at the event as well as the European side Ireland.

Group B consists of the last two winners of the Men’s T20 World Cup in England and Australia, with the pair to take on Namibia, Scotland and Oman.

The West Indies are placed into Group C alongside New Zealand, Afghanistan, Uganda and Papua New Guinea, while Group D sees South Africa, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Netherlands and Nepal fixtured against each other.

Full fixtures for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024

Sat, 1 June 2024 – USA v CANADA, Dallas

Sun, 2 June 2024 – WEST INDIES v PAPUA NEW GUINEA, Guyana

Sun, 2 June 2024 – NAMIBIA v OMAN, Barbados

Mon, 3 June 2024 – SL v SOUTH AFRICA, New York

Mon, 3 June 2024 – AFGHANISTAN v UGANDA, Guyana

Tue, 4 June 2024 – ENGLAND v SCOTLAND, Barbados

Tue, 4 June 2024 – NETHERLANDS v NEPAL, Dallas

Wed, 5 June 2024 – INDIA v IRELAND, New York

Wed, 5 June 2024 – PAPUA NEW GUINEA v UGANDA, Guyana

Wed, 5 June 2024 – AUSTRALIA v OMAN, Barbados

Thur, 6 June 2024 – USA v PAKISTAN, Dallas

Thur, 6 June 2024 – NAMIBIA v SCOTLAND, Barbados

Fri, 7 June 2024 – CANADA v IRELAND, New York

Fri, 7 June 2024 – NEW ZEALAND v AFGHANISTAN, Guyana

Fri, 7 June 2024 – SRI LANKA v BANGLADESH, Dallas

Sat, 8 June 2024 – NETHERLANDS v SOUTH AFRICA, New York

Sat, 8 June 2024 – AUSTRALIA v ENGLAND, Barbados

Sat, 8 June 2024 – WEST INDIES v UGANDA, Guyana

Sun, 9 June 2024 – INDIA v PAKISTAN, New York

Sun, 9 June 2024 – OMAN v SCOTLAND, Antigua

Mon, 10 June 2024 – SOUTH AFRICA v BANGLADESH, New York

Tue, 11 June 2024 – PAKISTAN v CANADA, New York

Tue, 11 June 2024 – SRI LANKA v NEPAL, Florida

Tue, 11 June 2024 – AUSTRALIA v NAMIBIA, Antigua

Wed, 12 June 2024 – USA v INDIA, New York

Wed, 12 June 2024 – WEST INDIES v NEW ZEALAND, Trinidad

Thur, 13 June 2024 – ENGLAND v OMAN, Antigua

Thur, 13 June 2024 – BANGLADESH v NETHERLANDS, St. Vincent

Thur, 13 June 2024 – AFGHANISTAN v PAPUA NEW GUINEA, Trinidad

Fri, 14 June 2024 – USA v IRELAND, Florida

Fri, 14 June 2024 – SOUTH AFRICA v NEPAL, St. Vincent

Fri, 14 June 2024 – NEW ZEALAND v UGANDA, Trinidad

Sat, 15 June 2024 – INDIA v CANADA, Florida

Sat, 15 June 2024 – NAMIBIA v ENGLAND, Antigua

Sat, 15 June 2024 – AUSTRALIA v SCOTLAND, St. Lucia

Sun, 16 June 2024 – PAKISTAN v IRELAND, Florida

Sun, 16 June 2024 – BANGLADESH v NEPAL, St. Vincent

Sun, 16 June 2024 – SRI LANKA v NETHERLANDS, St. Lucia

Mon, 17 June 2024 – NEW ZEALAND v PAPUA NEW GUINEA, Trinidad

Mon, 17 June 2024 – WEST INDIES v AFGHANISTAN, St. Lucia

Wed, 19 June 2024 – A2 v D1, Antigua

Wed, 19 June 2024 – B1 v C2, St. Lucia

Thur, 20 June 2024 – C1 v A1, Barbados

Thur, 20 June 2024 – B2 v D2, Antigua

Fri, 21 June 2024 – B1 v D1, St. Lucia

Fri, 21 June 2024 – A2 v C2, Barbados

Sat, 22 June 2024 – A1 v D2, Antigua

Sat, 22 June 2024 – C1 v B2, St. Vincent

Sun, 23 June 2024 – A2 v B1, Barbados

Sun, 23 June 2024 – C2 v D1, Antigua

Mon, 24 June 2024 – B2 v A1, St. Lucia

Mon, 24 June 2024 – C1 v D2, St. Vincent

Wed, 26 June 2024 – Semi 1, Guyana

Thur, 27 June 2024 – Semi 2, Trinidad

Sat, 29 June 2024 – Final, Barbados