CWI confirms two new teams in the West Indies Championship for 2024

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua – Cricket West Indies (CWI) today announced the 2024 West Indies Championship schedule, confirming the expansion in the number of participating teams and rounds for the premier four (4)-Day competition.

After a winning performance in the Headley-Weekes tournament in 2023, the West Indies Academy are all set to make their debut in the West Indies First-Class season, along with the Combined Campuses and Colleges (CCC) who are making a return, re-joining the tournament after a few years’ absence.

The 2024 West Indies Championship is set to begin in February, with the opening three rounds spanning from 7 to 24 February. In the first block of games, matches will take place in two Host Countries: St. Kitts and Nevis at two venues, Warner Park and the Conaree Cricket Centre, and in Jamaica, at three venues, Sabina Park, Kensington Cricket Club, and Chedwin Park. The second block of matches resume on 13 March, with the fourth and fifth rounds scheduled to be held in Trinidad and Tobago at the Queen’s Park Oval, the Diego Martin Sports Complex and the Sir Frank Worrell Cricket Ground at UWI Spec, and in Antigua and Barbuda at the Coolidge Cricket Ground. The tournament will then restart after Easter with the final two rounds from 10 to 20 April with matches in Antigua and Barbuda, Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago.

The competing eight regional teams fighting for the Headley Weekes Trophy over seven (7) rounds of matches are – defending champions Guyana Harpy Eagles, Barbados Pride, Combined Campuses and Colleges, Jamaica Scorpions, Leeward Islands Hurricanes, Trinidad and Tobago Red Force, West Indies Academy and Windward Islands Volcanoes.

The 2024 West Indies Championship will have a significant increase in prize money with the winning team receiving US$250,000, while second-placed team will receive US$100,000.

Johnny Grave, CWI Chief Executive Officer said: “We are pleased to announce the schedule for the upcoming West Indies Championship and welcome two new teams and an expansion in the number of matches. With significant upgrades taking place at all the host venues for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in June and additional improvements being made to the National Stadium in Grenada and Windsor Park in Dominica, we are using nine venues across Jamaica, St. Kitts & Nevis, Antigua & Barbuda and Trinidad & Tobago. The eight teams will be fighting hard for the Headley Weekes Trophy and the new prize money of US$250,000 available to the winning team. All the games will be shown live on our YouTube channel, with live ball-by-ball scores on our website so that fans around the region and world can watch and follow the competition unfold over the next three months.”

The West Indies Championship will run from 7 February to 20 April. Fans can stream all the matches live on the Windies Cricket YouTube channel and access live ball-by-ball scoring here in the match centre.

TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE

West Indies Championship 2024

7 to 10 February:

Jamaica Scorpions vs Windward Islands Volcanoes – Sabina Park, Jamaica

CCC vs Barbados Pride – Chedwin Park, Jamaica

Leeward Islands Hurricanes vs West Indies Academy – Warner Park, St. Kitts

Guyana Harpy Eagles vs Trinidad & Tobago Red Force – Conaree Cricket Centre, St. Kitts

14 to 17 February:

Jamaica Scorpions vs CCC – Sabina Park, Jamaica

Barbados Pride vs Windward Islands Volcanoes – Kensington Cricket Club, Jamaica

Leeward Islands Hurricanes vs Guyana Harpy Eagles – Warner Park, St. Kitts

Trinidad &Tobago Red Force vs West Indies Academy – Conaree Cricket Centre, St. Kitts

21 to 24 February:

Jamaica Scorpions vs Barbados Pride – Sabina Park, Jamaica

Windward Islands Volcanoes vs CCC – Chedwin Park, Jamaica

Leeward Islands Hurricanes vs Trinidad &Tobago Red Force – Warner Park, St. Kitts

West Indies Academy vs Guyana Harpy Eagles – Coolidge Cricket Ground (CCG), Antigua

13 to 16 March:

Trinidad &Tobago Red Force vs Windward Islands Volcanoes – Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad

CCC vs Leeward Islands Hurricanes – Diego Martin Regional Complex, Trinidad

Guyana Harpy Eagles vs Barbados Pride – Sir Frank Worrell Cricket Ground at UWI Spec (UWI SPEC), Trinidad

West Indies Academy vs Jamaica Scorpions – CCG, Antigua

20 March to 23 March:

Trinidad &Tobago Red Force vs Barbados Pride – Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad

Leeward Islands Hurricanes vs Jamaica Scorpions – Diego Martin Regional Complex, Trinidad

Guyana Harpy Eagles vs Windward Islands Volcanoes – UWI SPEC, Trinidad

West Indies Academy vs CCC – CCG, Antigua

10 to 13 April:

Jamaica Scorpions vs Guyana Harpy Eagles – Sabina Park, Jamaica

CCC vs Trinidad &Tobago Red Force – Chedwin Park, Jamaica

Leeward Hurricanes vs Barbados Pride – UWI SPEC, Trinidad

West Indies Academy vs Windward Islands Volcanoes – CCG, Antigua

17 to 20 April:

Jamaica Scorpions vs Trinidad &Tobago Red Force – Sabina Park, Jamaica

CCC vs Guyana Harpy Eagles – Kensington Cricket Club, Jamaica

Leeward Islands Hurricanes vs Windward Islands Volcanoes – UWI SPEC, Trinidad

West Indies Academy vs Barbados Pride – CCG, Antigua