Posted by admin in Local News The funeral of Mr. Marcel Peters former member of parliament for the constituency of St. Andrews North East will be on Tuesday January 24, 2017. Mr. Peters was the lone GULP candidate to win his seat in 1984 General election the first after the fall of the PRG. He served as opposition leader and speaker […] Read More

Official squads for Zone B of the WICB Super50 tournament Posted by admin in Cricket Saturday, January 21, 2017: ST JOHN’S, Antigua – Please see below the official squads for Zone B of the WICB Super50 tournament Barbados Pride: Jason Holder (Captain), Anthony Alleyne, Sulieman Benn, Carlos Brathwaite, Kraigg Brathwaite, Jonathan Carter, Roston Chase, Miguel Cummins, Shane Dowrich, Shai Hope, Ashley Nurse, Kemar Roach, Kevin Stoute, Jomel Warrican; Emmerson Trotman (Head […] Read More

Sir Nicholas Brathwaite: Grenada’s Best Prime Minister Posted by admin in Local News By Dr. Carlyle Mitchell I was deeply saddened by the death of Sir Nicholas Brathwaite (Sir Nick) in November 2016 and that he died in virtual obscurity, ignored by the leadership of his party, the NDC, and a man with a broken heart for Grenada which he loved and served so well. I have worked […] Read More

Grenada PM Congratulates New US President Posted by admin in Local News ST GEORGE’S, GRENADA, January 20,2017 -GIS: Prime Minister Dr. Keith Mitchell has welcomed the inauguration of new US President Donald Trump, saying he expects the new administration will positively engage Grenada and the rest of the region on issues of mutual interest. The Prime Minister said he hopes the new administration in Washington will stay […] Read More

China could become axis of world football Posted by admin in Local News By Arley Gill The President of China has established a clear vision for football in China. That vision provides for China – by 2050 – to be a world football powerhouse. In the interim, by 2020, China plans on opening 20,000 specialist football schools and 70,000 football pitches; and having 30 million to 50 million […] Read More

There will be no cowering Posted by admin in Local News Caribupdate Weekly, Editorial January 19, 2017 So Nazim Burke isn’t Prime Minister, a position in Westminster Democracy where the holder of the office wields tremendous power; he isn’t even Leader of the Official Opposition. Yet, he’s demonstrating some disturbing traits – as far as his attitude to the media is concerned – that is disconcerting […] Read More

West Indies Under-19 squad for Super50 Tournament Posted by admin in Cricket JOHNS, Antigua – The West Indies Cricket Board (WICB) today announced the West Indies Under-19 squad to participate in the upcoming Regional Super 50 Tournament. The 14-member squad includes five players who were part of the team which won the ICC Under-19 World Cup in Bangladesh last year. These are allrounders Shamar Springer and Keemo […] Read More

Starting time for upcoming West Indies Cricket Board’s Regional Super50 tournament Posted by admin in Cricket Please see below the official start times for matches in the upcoming West Indies Cricket Board’s Regional Super50 tournament. (Eastern Caribbean Times) Zone A in Antigua: Leeward Islands Hurricanes, West Indies Under-19, Kent Spitfires, Trinidad & Tobago Red Force, Windward Islands Hurricanes. Zone B in Barbados: Barbados Pride, Jamaica Scorpions, Guyana Jaguars, Combined Campuses & […] Read More

WICB PRESIDENT VISITED WITH NEW YORK CRICKET Posted by admin in Cricket BROOKLYN, New York – President of the West Indies Cricket Board (WICB), Dave Cameron was the special guest at the New York Metropolitan District Cricket Association (NYMDCA) last Wednesday (January 11). The occasion was the professional business networking session. In the President’s remarks, Cameron noted that the visit to New York was to meet with […] Read More

CORPORATE ANTIGUA MEETS WITH WICB Posted by admin in Cricket ST JOHN’S, Antigua – Sections of the corporate community in Antigua met with the Commercial, Marketing and Operation teams of the West Indies Cricket Board (WICB) at its head office in St John’s earlier today. With the Regional Super50 competition two weeks away the corporate entities were given final details on packages on offer which […] Read More

WEST INDIES TO HOST PAKISTAN Posted by admin in Cricket ST JOHN’S, Antigua – The West Indies and Pakistan Cricket Boards have agreed to play three Tests, three One-Day-Internationals and two Twenty20 matches in the Caribbean from Monday, March 27 to Monday, May 15. The series is scheduled to start in the twin-island of Trinidad and Tobago and end in Dominica. The Twenty20 matches are […] Read More

World Cup winners West Indies Under-19s to tour South Africa Posted by admin in Cricket ST JOHN’S, Antigua – The West Indies Under-19 team will have a seven-match tour of South Africa in mid-year as they continue preparation for the International Cricket Council’s Under-19 World Cup. West Indies won their first Under-19 World Cup in February 2016 in Bangladesh, under the captaincy of Shimron Hetmyer. The Caribbean side will again be […] Read More