WIPA Salutes Deandra Dottin at Retirement from International Cricket

August 2, 2022: KINGSTON, JAMAICA – The West Indies Players’ Association (WIPA) salutes Deandra Dottin at her retirement from International Cricket.

Barbadian all-rounder Deandra Jalisa Shakira Dottin is one of the leading cricketers in the West

Indies Women’s team, having made her debut for the West Indies in 2008. Dottin has since played

124 T20Is, taking 62 wickets and scoring 2681 runs at an average of 25.93, featuring two hundreds;

and 143 ODIs, taking 72 wickets and scoring 3727 runs at an average of 30.54, featuring three

hundreds.

In 2010, Dottin became the first woman to score a T20I century, an incredible show of

dominance over just 38 balls, featuring five fours and nine sixes, still a women’s T20I record.

WIPA President and CEO, Wavell Hinds expressed, “We salute Deandra Dottin for fourteen years of

stellar service to the West Indies.

Deandra was a true match-winner for the West Indies and her

numbers show that she is definitely a world-class player. We wish her all the best in her ongoing

professional career and other future endeavours.